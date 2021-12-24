 Friday, December 24, 2021 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Lee Helton, Jonathan Mason Vie For County Commission Seat Sabrena Smedley Is Vacating; Candidates Apply For New District 10, District 11 Posts

Friday, December 24, 2021

Lee Helton and Jonathan Mason have picked up for the Republican primary in the District 7 County Commission race.

Sabrena Smedley, who served two terms for that district, is running for county mayor.

Veteran Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-O Shipley is challenging Commissioner Randy Fairbanks, as is Stacy Swallows, in County Commission District 1, Republican primary.

Republicans Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse are facing off for the new County Commission District 10 post.

Former County Commissioner Joe Graham is running for the new District 11 seat in the Republican primary. Running as Democrats are Montrell Besley and Sean Nix.

For School Board, incumbents Joe Smith (District 3) and James Walker (District 9) have picked up.

Other School Board contenders include Republican Cindy Fain in District 6, Democrat Sandy Norris Smith in District 8, Republican Gary Kuehn challenging Mr. Walker in District 9, Republican Roddey Coe in the new District 10 and Republican Virginia Anne Manson in the new District 11. 

This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers: 

County Mayor
Matt Hullander (R)
Sebrena Smedley (R)
Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission 
District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)
District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)
District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)
District 2 - Chip Baker (R)
District 3 - Greg Martin (R)
District 5 - Greg Beck (D)
District 7 - Lee Helton (R)
District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)
District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)
District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)
District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)
District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)
District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)
District 11 - Joe Graham (R)
District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board
District 3 - Joe Smith (R)
District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)
District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)
District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)
District 9 - James Walker (R)
District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)
District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

Sheriff
Austin Garrett (R)

Circuit Court Judge 
Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)
Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)
Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)
Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)
Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)

Criminal Court Judge
Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)
Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)
Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)
Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)
Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)

City Court Judge
Division 1 - Brian Bush
Division 1 - Sherry Paty

Juvenile Court Judge 
Rob Philyaw (R)

County Clerk 
Bill Knowles (R)
George Ryan Love (D)

Juvenile Court Clerk 
Gary Behler (R) 

Chancellor
Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)
Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)

Circuit Court Clerk 
Larry Henry (R)

Register of Deeds 
Marc Gravitt (R)

District Attorney
Neal Pinkston (R)
Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender 
Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee
Bill Hullander (R)

 


Police Blotter: Man Shines Laser Into Neighbor's House To Find Out What They Are Up To; Man's Glock Stolen From His Car

Man, 75, Struck And Killed Near Golden Corral On Battlefield Parkway In Fort Oglethorpe

I-24 Eastbound Was Closed After Man Was Struck On Freeway Near 4th Avenue Exit; Man Has Serious Injuries


A man and a woman on Givens Road said their neighbor had threatened them earlier, which they already talked to police about. They said the neighbor had an item that was shining a laser into their house and it was making them feel uncomfortable. The man said he just wanted to document what was going on. Police turned the device off and left. * * * Two young women live at ... (click for more)

A 75-year-old man was struck and killed near the Golden Gateway on Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe. The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday. The man was trying to cross all traffic lanes to reach the Golden Corral. He was struck by a Jeep Liberty driven by a 55-year-old man going west. (click for more)

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christmas Eve, 2021

Here are my Eleventh-hour hopes and wishes as I await tomorrow’s dawn … I HOPE the football Vols will lure more in-state athletes to play in Knoxville. In the early signing period, Josh Heupel’s staff signed only two Tennesseans and we need to keep our top kids at home. I WISH Chattanooga and Hamilton County would have a “Safe Surrender” event like Nashville just did; ... (click for more)

Fulkerson Double-Double Fuels Vols To Win Over #6 Arizona

On a night when he matched the program record for games played, super senior John Fulkerson posted a double-double to lead 19th-ranked Tennessee to a 77-73 victory against No. 6 Arizona in front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 boards while adding two assists in 30 minutes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Uses Big Second-Half Run To Top MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs have now concluded their pre-conference basketball schedule and what a great way to do it. Facing the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders at McKenzie Arena before the second-largest crowd of the season, it took the Mocs a little while to get over the hump, but once they did, they never looked back. Taking advantage of a spirited 18-2 run midway ... (click for more)


