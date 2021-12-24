Lee Helton, Jonathan Mason Vie For County Commission Seat Sabrena Smedley Is Vacating; Candidates Apply For New District 10, District 11 Posts

Lee Helton and Jonathan Mason have picked up for the Republican primary in the District 7 County Commission race.

Sabrena Smedley, who served two terms for that district, is running for county mayor.

Veteran Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-O Shipley is challenging Commissioner Randy Fairbanks, as is Stacy Swallows, in County Commission District 1, Republican primary.

Republicans Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse are facing off for the new County Commission District 10 post.

Former County Commissioner Joe Graham is running for the new District 11 seat in the Republican primary. Running as Democrats are Montrell Besley and Sean Nix.

For School Board, incumbents Joe Smith (District 3) and James Walker (District 9) have picked up.

Other School Board contenders include Republican Cindy Fain in District 6, Democrat Sandy Norris Smith in District 8, Republican Gary Kuehn challenging Mr. Walker in District 9, Republican Roddey Coe in the new District 10 and Republican Virginia Anne Manson in the new District 11.

This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers:

County Mayor

Matt Hullander (R)

Sebrena Smedley (R)

Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission

District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)

District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)

District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R)

District 3 - Greg Martin (R)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R)

District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)

District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)

District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)

District 11 - Joe Graham (R)

District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board

District 3 - Joe Smith (R)

District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)

District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)

District 9 - James Walker (R)

District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)

District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

Sheriff

Austin Garrett (R)

Circuit Court Judge

Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)

Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)

Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)

Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)

Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)

Criminal Court Judge

Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)

Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)

Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)

Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)

Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)

City Court Judge

Division 1 - Brian Bush

Division 1 - Sherry Paty

Juvenile Court Judge

Rob Philyaw (R)

County Clerk

Bill Knowles (R)

George Ryan Love (D)

Juvenile Court Clerk

Gary Behler (R)

Chancellor

Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)

Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)



Circuit Court Clerk

Larry Henry (R)

Register of Deeds

Marc Gravitt (R)

District Attorney

Neal Pinkston (R)

Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender

Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee

Bill Hullander (R)