Funeral Service Is Wednesday For Mother, Infant Son, Killed In Catoosa County Wreck Last Friday

Friday, December 24, 2021
Hannah Elizabeth Holland and Jackson Cash Hughes
Hannah Elizabeth Holland and Jackson Cash Hughes

Funeral services will be Wednesday for a 25-year-old LaFayette, Ga., woman and her four-month-old son.

Hannah Elizabeth Holland died in a wreck on Georgia Highway 151 in Catoosa County last Friday. Her four-month-old son, Jackson Cash Hughes, died four days later from injuries received in the wreck.

The Georgia State Patrol said Ms. Holland lost control of her red 2015 Mazda on a curve. She went off to the right and then over-corrected and struck an oncoming black 2012 Infiniti driven by Katlyn Eppers, 33, of Ringgold, Ga.

A witness said Ms.

Holland was passing in a no-passing zone and she lost control of her vehicle after she re-entered the southbound lane of traffic. Her son was airlifted the Erlanger Hospital.

Ms. Eppers and two young passengers were taken by ambulance to Erlanger. 

Ms. Holland is survived by fiancé, Daniel “Cody” Hughes; mother, Kim Holland; sister Emily Holland; grandmother, Elaine Wilson; father, Mark Holland; half siblings, Hunter and Sadie Holland; and grandparents, Edward and Elaine Holland..

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russ Fairbanks officiating.

Interment will be at Woodstation Cemetery off Highway 151 Alabama Highway in Ringgold.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service in the chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson.


