 Monday, December 27, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Cyclist Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver On I-24 Early Friday Morning

Sunday, December 26, 2021

A male cyclist, 57, was killed early Friday morning on I-24.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a cyclist struck in the 181.2 block of Interstate 24 Eastbound.
 
The cyclist was in the second lane of travel at 181.2 I-24 East crossing the roadway. A vehicle was in the same lane traveling in the same direction also at 181.2 I-24 East.
The vehicle struck the cyclist and then fled the scene.
 
The cyclist was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. 
 
 The investigation is ongoing.

December 27, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 24, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


BILLUPS, MEKALAH J 6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213606 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOWMAN, CHALICE 2903 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN 1185 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALTAZAR, ALEX PEREZ 3700 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

BILLUPS, MEKALAH J 6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213606 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOWMAN, CHALICE 2903 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DISORDERLY CONDUCT BRYANT, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN 1185 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA) BROWN, HALEY ANN 15 MORGAN CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 307423832 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Omicron Variant

I’m not one to panic, but anyone who has been tracking the Omicron variant of COVID knows that in just the month of December we are seeing a surge like March of 2020 when the coronavirus first struck our unsuspecting public. According to WEBMD, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the U.S. due to the “extraordinarily contagious” Omicron variant, and they will ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulkerson Double-Double Fuels Vols To Win Over #6 Arizona

On a night when he matched the program record for games played, super senior John Fulkerson posted a double-double to lead 19th-ranked Tennessee to a 77-73 victory against No. 6 Arizona in front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 boards while adding two assists in 30 minutes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Uses Big Second-Half Run To Top MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs have now concluded their pre-conference basketball schedule and what a great way to do it. Facing the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders at McKenzie Arena before the second-largest crowd of the season, it took the Mocs a little while to get over the hump, but once they did, they never looked back. Taking advantage of a spirited 18-2 run midway ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors