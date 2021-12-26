Cyclist Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver On I-24 Early Friday Morning

A male cyclist, 57, was killed early Friday morning on I-24.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a cyclist struck in the 181.2 block of Interstate 24 Eastbound.

The vehicle struck the cyclist and then fled the scene. The cyclist was in the second lane of travel at 181.2 I-24 East crossing the roadway. A vehicle was in the same lane traveling in the same direction also at 181.2 I-24 East.The vehicle struck the cyclist and then fled the scene.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.

