Hamilton County Has 505 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths; Tennessee Has 125 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 505 new positive cases, up from 248 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 69,122. The death total is 774.

It is reported the deaths were both men; one white and one black; both age 61-70.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 121 in Hamilton County, up from 113 on Monday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 71 Hamilton County inpatients and 30 patients are in ICU, up from 28 on Monday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 66,160, which is 96 percent. There are 2,188 active cases, up from 1,840 on Monday.



Tennessee reported 6,480 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,388,601 coronavirus cases.



There were 125 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 20,738.



The state currently has 1,287 people hospitalized from the virus, 93 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.141 million.



There have been 1,325,806 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 95 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,637 cases, up 5; 37 deaths



Bradley County: 23,492 cases, up 89; 318 deaths, up 2

Grundy County: 3,018 cases, up 6; 64 deaths



Marion County: 6,070 cases, up 11; 110 deaths



McMinn County: 11,122 cases, up 75; 196 deaths



Meigs County: 2,343 cases, up 10; 46 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 3,364 cases, up 13; 50 deaths



Rhea County: 7,373 cases, up 12; 128 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 3,183 cases, up 7; 59 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 84,498 cases, up 308; 1,063 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 132,698 cases, up 665; 1,377 deaths, up 22



Shelby County: 160,499 cases, up 1,074; 2,698 deaths, up 9