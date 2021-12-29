Heavy Rain Causes Multiple Vehicle Accidents; High Water Closes Some Roads

Heavy rain caused multiple vehicle accidents locally on Wednesday night.

Also, officials at 9:25 p.m. said high water caused the following locations to be closed or have limited access:

W 20th at Broad Street (pole or tree down)

Jersey Pike at Hancock Road

Dogwood Drive at Juandale Trail

1721 Varner Road (in Hamilton County)

1009 Retro Hughes Road (in Hamilton County)

5588 Little Debbie Parkway (Collegedale)

Officials said, "Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.

"Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525







"Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads."