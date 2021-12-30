Hamilton County Has 727 New COVID Cases And 1 More Death; Tennessee Has 75 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 727 new positive cases on Thursday, down from 948 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 70,797.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Thursday. The death total is 780. It is reported the death was a white male, age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 131 in Hamilton County, up from 124 on Wednesday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 69 Hamilton County inpatients and 32 patients are in ICU, up from 29 on Wednesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 66,420, which is 94 percent. There are 3,597 active cases, up from 3,026 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 13,508 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,412,302 coronavirus cases.



There were 75 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 20,851.



The state currently has 1,499 people hospitalized from the virus, 94 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.194 million.



There have been 1,330,265 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 94 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,657 cases, up 14; 38 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 23,701 cases, up 149; 320 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 3,033 cases, up 10; 64 deaths



Marion County: 6,132 cases, up 46; 110 deaths



McMinn County: 11,183 cases, up 45; 196 deaths



Meigs County: 2,365 cases, up 21; 46 deaths



Polk County: 3,386 cases, up 21; 50 deaths



Rhea County: 7,410 cases, up 33; 130 deaths, up 2



Sequatchie County: 3,206 cases, up 18; 59 deaths



Knox County: 85,554 cases, up 704; 1,065 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 135,941 cases, up 1,664; 1,384 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 165,757 cases, up 3,168; 2,708 deaths, up 3