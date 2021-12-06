Hamilton County Has 7 More COVID Deaths, 81 New Cases; Tennessee Has 45 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 81 new positive cases, down from 97 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,970. The death total is now at 713.

It is reported the deaths were four women and three men; four white, one black and two race not determined; one age 31-40, one age 51-60, two age 61-70, one age 71-80 and two age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 63 in Hamilton County - down from 68 on Friday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 24 Hamilton County inpatients and 21 patients are in ICU - up from 20 on Friday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,441, which is 98 percent. There are 816 active cases, up from 809 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 919 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,327,453 coronavirus cases.



There were 45 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 17,487.



The state currently has 873 people hospitalized from the virus, 30 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.805 million.



There have been 1,292,148 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:



Bledsoe County: 3,582 cases, up 7; 24 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 22,784 cases, up 54; 235 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 2,945 cases, up 4; 44 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 5,917 cases, up 13; 70 deaths



McMinn County: 10,825 cases, up 36; 144 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 2,247 cases, up 8; 33 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 3,284 cases, up 16; 33 deaths



Rhea County: 7,187 cases, up 31 100 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,082 cases, up 9; 39 deaths



Knox County: 81,633 cases, up 261; 963 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 125,217 cases, up 384; 1,220 deaths, up 10



Shelby County: 148,778 cases, up 408; 2,387 deaths, up 7