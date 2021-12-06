 Monday, December 6, 2021 46.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

County School Board To Name Special Panel To Look Into Appropriateness Of Library Books

Tucker McClendon, county school board chairman, has called for a special panel to look into the issue of whether certain books in school libraries are appropriate.

Board member Rhonda Thurman raised the issue earlier when she said certain school library books had "vile content."

She said she was not advocating "banning books," but said some were inappropriate.

Others spoke out against "censorship" attempts.

Mr. McClendon said he would ask the committee "to do a deep dive into the issue" and come back with a report to the board by March.

He is asking for the board to approve the committee on Thursday, then have board members each give him the name of two appointees.

He said the study was appropriate "given the recent conversation." A number of spokespersons on each side of the issue appeared recently before the board.

Mr. McClendon said one issue involves groups that donate books to the libraries and whether the donations are vetted.

Board member Joe Smith said he found there is no policy on the appropriateness of library books and it is handled differently at each school. "It is all over the place," he said. Mr. Smith said a standard approach was needed.

Board member Tiffanie Robinson said it was "a valid conversation," but she said the rhetoric on the topic in the past had been very heated.

 

 


Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Slashed His Tires; Man At Chatt Inn Gets Upset When He Can't Choose His Room

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,411 More Cases

Clearcutting Plan In State Wilderness Area Gets Legal Approval; TWRA Seeks To Improve Bobwhite Habitat


Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Slashed His Tires; Man At Chatt Inn Gets Upset When He Can't Choose His Room

A man on Vista Drive told police he noticed that the tires on his vehicle were cut/damaged that morning. He said that after reviewing video footage, he saw a female arrive in a black sedan. He said he observed the woman around his vehicle and then she left in the black sedan. The video is not clear enough to identify the woman or the vehicle. The man said that he believes the woman ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,411 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,824. There are 2,411 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,290,778 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 90,095, which is an increase of 273 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless - And Response (3)

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Albom On Oxford

I never got to know Mitch Albom back in my sports writer days. We covered some of the same events but other than an occasional “How ya doin’?” the only thing we had in common was he worked at the Detroit Free Press and I was at the Chattanooga News-Free Press. Then Mitch entered our hearts in 1967 with the wonderful book, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and, man, he was off to the races. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27, ... (click for more)


