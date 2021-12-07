No New COVID Deaths Reported In Hamilton County, 112 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 112 new positive cases, up from 81 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,082. The death total is now at 713.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 68 in Hamilton County - up from 63 on Monday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 24 Hamilton County inpatients and 30 patients are in ICU - up from 21 on Monday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,513, which is 98 percent.

There are 856 active cases, up from 816 on Monday.