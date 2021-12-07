 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 44.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Brainerd Man Arrested In Holdup At Lee Highway Motel

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Jeremy Andrew Ballanger
Jeremy Andrew Ballanger

A 34-year-old Brainerd man has been arrested in a holdup at America's Best Inn, 7717 Lee Highway.

Jeremy Andrew Ballanger, of 4611 Woodmore View Circle, is charged with aggravated robbery last Thursday.

A man told police he was leaving a woman's room when he was confronted by two black males. He said they had guns and demanded that he give them money.

He said he tossed over his wallet, which contained $200. He said the larger man took the wallet, removed the money, and threw the wallet on the ground.

The victim was able to identify the larger man, and police then detained Ballanger. He had a Glock 17 handgun in his possession.


School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Folly

My friend and classmate Todd Gardenhire is sadly off base when he lobbies for doubling the pay of the school board. I don’t know which worm has gotten into him, but the fact is the school board doesn’t do anything to merit over $2,000 a month, must less exist. We could do away with the school board and not skip a beat and that's the truth. Please … all the school board does is hire ... (click for more)

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27, ... (click for more)


