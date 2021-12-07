Brainerd Man Arrested In Holdup At Lee Highway Motel

A 34-year-old Brainerd man has been arrested in a holdup at America's Best Inn, 7717 Lee Highway.

Jeremy Andrew Ballanger, of 4611 Woodmore View Circle, is charged with aggravated robbery last Thursday.

A man told police he was leaving a woman's room when he was confronted by two black males. He said they had guns and demanded that he give them money.

He said he tossed over his wallet, which contained $200. He said the larger man took the wallet, removed the money, and threw the wallet on the ground.

The victim was able to identify the larger man, and police then detained Ballanger. He had a Glock 17 handgun in his possession.