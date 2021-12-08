County Funding Requested For Part Of Upgrade Of Walden's Ridge Area Plan By Private Firm

A private consulting firm is being used to update the Walden's Ridge Area Plan.

County Commissioner Chip Baker said Common Ground Urban Design + Planning was initially contracted to do a study for the town of Walden at a cost of $50,000.

He said that was later expanded for the town of Signal Mountain. He said since the work was already ongoing that the Signal Mountain cost would be under $50,000.

Commissioner Baker is asking the full County Commission to approve $29,075 so that Common Ground can add the nearby unincorporated area of the county to the study.

Commissioner Randy Fairbanks said he had issues on why the study was not being done by the staff of the Regional Planning Agency and why the extra cost was needed.

Commissioner Baker said the planning staff will oversee the work of Common Ground.