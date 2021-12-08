 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Cost Overrun For Upgrades At Silverdale Detention Center Are Almost $600,000

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Sheriff Jim Hammond said cost overruns for the major remodeling of the Silverdale Detention Center are at 598,991. He is asking the County Commission to approve the county covering those costs.

The sheriff said the contract by KTM Builders for the work was initially with CoreCivic, the private firm that was then operating the workhouse at Silverdale. A short time later, CoreCivic announced it was ending its contract with Hamilton County.

The Sheriff's Office then took over the project and operation of Silverdale.

Sheriff Hammond said a need was identified for redesign of the Intake, Booking and Administrative area; redesign of the Dayroom and Control Room area; and relocation of an existing Atlanta Gas line in Standifer Gap Road. He said that caused the extra expenses.

The sheriff said all prisoners were moved to Silverdale earlier from the jail on Walnut Street downtown, but about 50 sheriff employees are still in the building that is across from the County Courthouse. He said he wants to move those employees out as soon as possible, and they may go to leased space near the Silverdale facility.

At some point, the sheriff said, the issue needs to be addressed of the sheriff operations being spread in several buildings located throughout the county.

Commissioner David Sharpe said the Walnut Street jail "is in pretty bad shape" with a number of leaks. He said it was not a fit place for county employees.

 


December 8, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/8/21

December 8, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Tries To Confess To Crime Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested For; Motel 6 Employee Says Man Broke Door With His Wheelchair

December 8, 2021

County Funding Requested For Part Of Upgrade Of Walden's Ridge Area Plan By Private Firm


(click for more)

A woman at Hamilton Place called dispatch and said she wanted to confess a crime to police. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was trying to confess to a crime that a man ... (click for more)

A private consulting firm is being used to update the Walden's Ridge Area Plan. County Commissioner Chip Baker said Common Ground Urban Design + Planning was initially contracted to do a study ... (click for more)



Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/8/21

(click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Tries To Confess To Crime Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested For; Motel 6 Employee Says Man Broke Door With His Wheelchair

A woman at Hamilton Place called dispatch and said she wanted to confess a crime to police. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was trying to confess to a crime that a man had been arrested for. Police said it appeared as if the woman might be trying to take the blame for a crime that her ex-boyfriend did so he doesn't go to jail. The officer notified the investigator ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Buy The Coach Out!

It has long been said the two biggest days in a football coach’s life are the day he gets hired, and the day he gets fired. Being a college coach has never been as lucrative, with the nation’s elite universities paying around $10 million a year, but getting fired has an upside too. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, “We are one more big firing away from eclipsing $100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Horrible Shooting Night Leads To Vol Loss At Madison Square Garden

Plagued by a cold shooting performance, No. 13 Tennessee fell to Texas Tech in overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, 57-52. Despite holding Texas Tech (7-1) to 19-for-61 (.311) shooting, Tennessee (6-2) shot just 19-for-71 (.268) from the field for the game, including 6-for-40 (.150) from 3-point range. ohn Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring with 10 points, also adding ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Misfire Badly In OT Loss At Jimmy V Classic

Tennessee missed its first seven 3-pointers Tuesday night against Texas Tech. Five different Vols collaborated on the misfires until freshman Zakai Zeigler connected with five minutes, six seconds left in the first half. Zeigler’s basket didn’t signal a change of fortune or a sharpening of shooting sights. Far from it. The Vols kept firing away from long range, until they ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors