Cost Overrun For Upgrades At Silverdale Detention Center Are Almost $600,000

Sheriff Jim Hammond said cost overruns for the major remodeling of the Silverdale Detention Center are at 598,991. He is asking the County Commission to approve the county covering those costs.

The sheriff said the contract by KTM Builders for the work was initially with CoreCivic, the private firm that was then operating the workhouse at Silverdale. A short time later, CoreCivic announced it was ending its contract with Hamilton County.

The Sheriff's Office then took over the project and operation of Silverdale.

Sheriff Hammond said a need was identified for redesign of the Intake, Booking and Administrative area; redesign of the Dayroom and Control Room area; and relocation of an existing Atlanta Gas line in Standifer Gap Road. He said that caused the extra expenses.

The sheriff said all prisoners were moved to Silverdale earlier from the jail on Walnut Street downtown, but about 50 sheriff employees are still in the building that is across from the County Courthouse. He said he wants to move those employees out as soon as possible, and they may go to leased space near the Silverdale facility.

At some point, the sheriff said, the issue needs to be addressed of the sheriff operations being spread in several buildings located throughout the county.

Commissioner David Sharpe said the Walnut Street jail "is in pretty bad shape" with a number of leaks. He said it was not a fit place for county employees.