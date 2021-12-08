 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Weather

Georgia Has 29 More Deaths And 1,938 New Cases

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 29 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,874.

There are 1,938 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,293,390 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 90,391, which is an increase of 162 since Tuesday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,650 cases, up 16; 98 deaths; 320 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,758 cases, up 8; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,873 cases, up 6; 18 deaths; 72 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,906 cases, up 26; 127 deaths; 380 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 19,580, up 25; 326 deaths; 963 hospitalizations, up 1


County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor. She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 99 new positive cases, down from 112 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 29 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,874. There are 1,938 new cases on Wednesday, as that ... (click for more)



Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor. She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary Ann Garber School where a new trades school is now located. Ms. Smedley has named Shawn Whitfield as her political treasurer. That moves the election to replace Jim Coppinger to a three-person ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 7 More COVID Deaths, 99 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 99 new positive cases, down from 112 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,181. The death total is now at 720. It is reported the deaths were four men and three women; five white and two black; one age 31-40, four age 61-70, and two age 81 and older. ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Buy The Coach Out!

It has long been said the two biggest days in a football coach’s life are the day he gets hired, and the day he gets fired. Being a college coach has never been as lucrative, with the nation’s elite universities paying around $10 million a year, but getting fired has an upside too. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, “We are one more big firing away from eclipsing $100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Horrible Shooting Night Leads To Vol Loss At Madison Square Garden

Plagued by a cold shooting performance, No. 13 Tennessee fell to Texas Tech in overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, 57-52. Despite holding Texas Tech (7-1) to 19-for-61 (.311) shooting, Tennessee (6-2) shot just 19-for-71 (.268) from the field for the game, including 6-for-40 (.150) from 3-point range. ohn Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring with 10 points, also adding ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Misfire Badly In OT Loss At Jimmy V Classic

Tennessee missed its first seven 3-pointers Tuesday night against Texas Tech. Five different Vols collaborated on the misfires until freshman Zakai Zeigler connected with five minutes, six seconds left in the first half. Zeigler’s basket didn’t signal a change of fortune or a sharpening of shooting sights. Far from it. The Vols kept firing away from long range, until they ... (click for more)


