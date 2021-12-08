Georgia Has 29 More Deaths And 1,938 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 29 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,874.

There are 1,938 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,293,390 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 90,391, which is an increase of 162 since Tuesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,650 cases, up 16; 98 deaths; 320 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,758 cases, up 8; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,873 cases, up 6; 18 deaths; 72 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,906 cases, up 26; 127 deaths; 380 hospitalizations, up 1



Whitfield County: 19,580, up 25; 326 deaths; 963 hospitalizations, up 1