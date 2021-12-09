County School Board Chooses Local Candidate Dr. Justin Robertson For School Superintendent

The County School Board on Thursday night chose local candidate Dr. Justin Robertson as the new school superintendent.

He had been serving as deputy superintendent and has had a long career in the county schools.

The vote was 7-2 with Jenny Hill and Karitsa Mosley Jones favoring other candidates.

There were nine applicants. Other finalists who came to Chattanooga for in-person interviews were Dr. Christopher Bernier, chief of staff of schools in Clark County, Nevada; and Dr. Jermaine Dawson, chief academic officer for Birmingham City Schools.

The low-budget search was led by Buffkin Baker consultants - the same group that was involved in the last search in which Dr. Bryan Johnson was chosen. Dr. Johnson announced prior to this school year that he was going into private business with a local trucking firm.

The cost was $2,000 each for analysis of the five finalists. The only other cost was for travel for the finalists, it was stated.

Joe Smith called for an immediate vote, but Ms. Mosley Jones said each board member should make public their thoughts on the three finalists.

She said she had no criticism for Dr. Robertson, but she favored Dr. Dawson. She said she felt it was not a fair and transparent process and she was embarrassed to be part of it.

Several board members said Dr. Robertson provided needed stability for the schools and had an excellent reputation.

Mr. Smith said principals were overwhelmingly in favor of Dr. Robertson. "He's the guy in my opinion."

James Walker said he was "100 percent confident in voting for Dr. Robertson."

Chairman Tucker McClendon said there were three very qualified candidates, but he said he had worked very closely with Dr. Robertson and was supporting him.