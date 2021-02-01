Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of donors are from Chattanooga.

Mr. Kelly said, "Many of our neighbors have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and instead of spending all of our time soliciting donations, we have been busy listening to voters, and sharing our message and plans for moving Chattanooga forward. Since the campaign began, we have received tens of thousands in donations from everyday Chattanoogans who share our vision, and we are deeply grateful to them. I am also blessed to be a successful small business owner, and I can think of no better way to invest my resources than working to move the city I love forward without chaining myself to special interests."

Rachel Hanson, campaign manager, said, "Running a campaign during this pandemic has presented some enormous challenges. The campaign has been able to provide jobs to our staff at a time when jobs are desperately needed. We’ve done so without relying on any established political party machine. This campaign is pure Chattanooga.

“Tim is as proud of the number of $5 and $10 donors as he is of those who’ve contributed the maximum amount. The campaign is well-positioned to win this race.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of this campaign and are reflective of what makes Chattanooga the special place it is. These volunteers are driven by their excitement over the future of the city and by the leadership Tim will bring as Chattanooga’s next mayor.” She said there have been 157 volunteers and the campaign has knocked on more than 9,000 doors and made 13,000 calls to voters.

Ronald Elliot, political director, said, “We’re extremely humbled by the support we have been given, and we are proud to say that our focus on research, listening to Chattanoogans, and convening working groups of community leaders has paid off in the most extensive and detailed policy framework that Chattanooga has ever seen in a mayoral race. We are proud to have framed the conversation for the future of Chattanooga.”

Mr. Kelly said, “You need a lot of people, ideas, and funds. We have all phases of the game to not just run and win, but to govern.”