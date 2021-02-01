 Monday, February 1, 2021 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

Monday, February 1, 2021

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021.  The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total,  70 percent of donors are from Chattanooga. 

Mr. Kelly said, "Many of our neighbors have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and instead of spending all of our time soliciting donations, we have been busy listening to voters, and sharing our message and plans for moving Chattanooga forward. Since the campaign began, we have received tens of thousands in donations from everyday Chattanoogans who share our vision, and we are deeply grateful to them. I am also blessed to be a successful small business owner, and I can think of no better way to invest my resources than working to move the city I love forward without chaining myself to special interests."

Rachel Hanson, campaign manager, said, "Running a campaign during this pandemic has presented some enormous challenges. The campaign has been able to provide jobs to our staff at a time when jobs are desperately needed.  We’ve done so without relying on any established political party machine. This campaign is pure Chattanooga.

“Tim is as proud of the number of $5 and $10 donors as he is of those who’ve contributed the maximum amount.  The campaign is well-positioned to win this race.

 “Volunteers are the lifeblood of this campaign and are reflective of what makes Chattanooga the special place it is.  These volunteers are driven by their excitement over the future of the city and by the leadership Tim will bring as Chattanooga’s next mayor.” She said there have been 157 volunteers and the campaign has knocked on more than 9,000 doors and made 13,000 calls to voters.

Ronald Elliot, political director, said, “We’re extremely humbled by the support we have been given, and we are proud to say that our focus on research, listening to Chattanoogans, and convening working groups of community leaders has paid off in the most extensive and detailed policy framework that Chattanooga has ever seen in a mayoral race. We are proud to have framed the conversation for the future of Chattanooga.”

Mr. Kelly said, “You need a lot of people, ideas, and funds. We have all phases of the game to not just run and win, but to govern.”


Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure shows Ms. White’s campaign received nearly $464,000 in contributions by Jan. 15. As of today, the campaign has exceeded $502,000 in total contributions from 690 donors. “I’m ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigating Check Cashing Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who cashed a fake check for more than $850 at a local business and then tried to do it again for another $700. The woman was recorded by store surveillance. The incident happened in late October at the Carniceria Nachos store at 900 Underwood Street. On Oct. 30, the woman gave the clerk a check ... (click for more)

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

So here we are, standing in my barren garden, as the month of February arrives. The only promise in the wind is snow, but I know what is yet to come. In just 28 days March will arrive and, with it, the first flowers of hope, the little crocus will emerge and bloom. Then the jonquils. I was a big fan of the great optimist, Rev. Robert Schuller, who taught us: “Never cut a tree down ... (click for more)

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Florida, 79-65

Sophomore Tamari Key turned in a triple-double to lead No. 20/22 Tennessee to a 79-65 win over Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday. Key totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, setting career highs in both points and blocks. It marks just the fourth triple-double in Lady Vol history, and the first since Jordan Reynolds notched one against UNCW on Dec. 29, 2016. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Wins In Five Over UNCG

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before fighting off a furious comeback effort to clinch a 3-2 (25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12) victory over UNCG in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium Sunday evening. Chattanooga begins the season with three-straight victories for just the fifth time in program history, and third time ... (click for more)


