Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE

862 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032408

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 373364080Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---BROWN, ANNAIS B2546 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073600Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---BROWN, LEE UNTAY805 OTASSO ROAD PLNE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE3392 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUIVANDALISM OVER $1,000VANDALISM OVER $1,000VANDALISM UNDER $1,000VANDALISM UNDER $1,000VANDALISM UNDER $1,000VANDALISM UNDER $1,000---CLAYTON, MICHAEL4174 NEW UNION RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY---CROWE, TANNER MAKENSIE3816 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154133Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CRUTCHER, JOSEPH ANTOINE3302 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---DODSON, PHILLIP LEBRONE3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---EDWARDS, MARIANA3736 GREENVILLE POST CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULT---FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER9045 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 373798802Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---GOODWIN, STEVEN RYAN127 BECKWOOD LN MARYVILLE, 378012967Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GRIFFITH, MARY KATHERINE345 D HARVEY GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HOLDER, LUCAS SHANE5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS1607 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JAMES, JOSEPH6066 TINKER AVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JOHNSON, JUSTIN M14 PAULMAR DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---JONES, SAVON JAMAR2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063228Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE4719 METRO PKWY APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMIN---KERSEY, NEESHA RENEE1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000---LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR1407 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063316Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA1706 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MILLSAPS, SHANNA BRIANNE13744 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MORALES-PEREZ, MARVIN2101 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MORALES-RAMIREZ, GAMALIEL ZACAR2101 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MORALES-RAMIREZ, YOUANI2114 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---NICHOLS, MARIE ELAINA359 WALNUT ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---PANGELINAN, SABRINA R1725 REED AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV WITH INTENTPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI WITH INTENTPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---PUTMAN, DASHAY L3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHIRLING, BAILEY DALLIS3 BERI CIRCLE ASHEVILLE, 288061393Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---SMITH, CHATANGELA N2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SOKOLOSKY, SHANESSA L904 NORTH CUMBERLAND ST LEBANON, 37087Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STELLING, SHAWN CODY10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AID---TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySHOPLIFTINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUGS SCHEDULE 4---WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH3937 ZALE WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS