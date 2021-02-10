 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 46.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Health Department Gets 4,597 New 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccines; Opening New Vaccination Site At Enterprise South Nature Park

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

 The Hamilton County Health Department has added 4,597 first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. With the increase in doses, the Health Department announced the opening of a third vaccination site located at the Enterprise South Nature Park, 190 Still Hollow Loop.

 

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said, “Opening a vaccination site at Enterprise South Nature Park allows us to expand our efforts to another part of Hamilton County. We are delighted for the opportunity to offer the vaccine at three locations.”

 

New First Dose Appointments

  • February 15-18 at the Tennessee Riverpark
  • February 19-20 at the Enterprise South Nature Park

People in the eligible phases (1a1, 1a2 and adults 70+) are encouraged to visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

 

·         First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·         Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

 

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

 

·         Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

·         Spanish vaccine webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

 

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back. 

 

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

 

Current Phases/Eligibility 

 

Hamilton County’s vaccine distribution is guided by phases according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current phases will be able to make an appointment.

 

Phase 1a1 includes:

 

·         Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

·         Home health care staff

·         COVID-19 mass testing site staff

·         Student health providers

·         Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

·         (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

·         First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

·         Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

 

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

 

·         Primary care providers and staff

·         Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

·         Pharmacists and staff

·         Patient transport

·         Outpatient therapists

·         Urgent visit center providers and staff

·         Environmental services

·         Oral health providers

·         Behavioral health providers

·         Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

·         Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

 

Age Group Bracket:

 

·         70 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident

·         No specific medical conditions are required

 

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

 

·         Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·         Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·         Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

·         Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·         Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

 

Vaccination Record Card

 

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

 

·         The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·         The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·         The date the second vaccine dose is due 

 

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe.  The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before. 

 

Additional Resources

 

·         Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

·         Download and print the Health Department’s new bilingual poster “COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Information” at this link: https://bit.ly/2YFsVOy

 


February 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Overnight Guest Helps Himself To Necklace, Rings, Cuff Links, Credit Card; Vehicle Missing After Keys Left In Car With Window Open

February 10, 2021

Dumpster Fire Damages Metal Trusses In Parking Garage On Cherokee Boulevard

February 10, 2021

Chattanooga Firefighters Association Endorses Thomas Lee For City Council District 2


A resident on E. Brainerd Road called police and said that he allowed a man to stay at his apartment for a few nights. In the process, he said the man had stolen his Kenneth Cole necklace, two ... (click for more)

A dumpster fire in a parking garage at 125 Cherokee Boulevard damaged some metal trusses early Wednesday at 2:47 a.m. Chattanooga Fire Department Special Operations has been on the scene and ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Firefighters Association announced its endorsement of Thomas Lee for Chattanooga City Council District 2. Mr. Lee said, “I am proud to announce the endorsement of my ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Overnight Guest Helps Himself To Necklace, Rings, Cuff Links, Credit Card; Vehicle Missing After Keys Left In Car With Window Open

A resident on E. Brainerd Road called police and said that he allowed a man to stay at his apartment for a few nights. In the process, he said the man had stolen his Kenneth Cole necklace, two rings and a few pairs of cuff links. Also, he said the man charged $159 to his Wells Fargo credit card. He said he had notified Wells Fargo and they froze the credit card. He provided police ... (click for more)

Dumpster Fire Damages Metal Trusses In Parking Garage On Cherokee Boulevard

A dumpster fire in a parking garage at 125 Cherokee Boulevard damaged some metal trusses early Wednesday at 2:47 a.m. Chattanooga Fire Department Special Operations has been on the scene and has contacted City Engineering to check on the integrity of the structure. The parking garage is closed for the time being. (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never, Ever, Ever Quit

A “window of opportunity” suddenly opened for me last week and as I hurried to get a letter in that day’s mail, I was able to share one of the first poems I was “forced” to memorize as a child. Because my parents were so cruel and mean, I memorized several poems and isn’t it odd that I still carry several in my heart? I wish all parents were as mean and cruel as mine; when I was ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Volleyball Falls To Walters State

Cleveland State volleyball hosted region foe Walters State at home on Tuesday evening and fell to the red hot Lady Senators 3-1. Despite the defeat, head coach Alizabeth Atnip was pleased with her team in the match. “I am happy with the effort by the whole team tonight,” Atnip said. “The first set was neck-and-neck the whole way. The second set we let them get a large ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Mocs Prepare For 1st February Football Contest

College football fans are getting a real bonus this winter and spring, thanks to COVID-19. The teams and conferences that cancelled their fall schedule last year will be playing a series of games beginning in less than two weeks. The Chattanooga Mocs open their COVID season on Feb. 20 against VMI at high noon, in front of no fans at all. Due to the winterization of Finley Stadium, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors