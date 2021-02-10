February 10, 2021
Hamilton County reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 88 patients hospitalized and 24 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,129.
It happened Wednesday at 12:08 p.m. in the 4300 block.
Engine 9 made it to the scene quickly and found heavy fire coming out of the window on the right side of the house. They made a defensive attack and managed to keep the flames from ... (click for more)
When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)
A “window of opportunity” suddenly opened for me last week and as I hurried to get a letter in that day’s mail, I was able to share one of the first poems I was “forced” to memorize as a child. Because my parents were so cruel and mean, I memorized several poems and isn’t it odd that I still carry several in my heart? I wish all parents were as mean and cruel as mine; when I was ... (click for more)
The Southern Conference football game between Chattanooga and VMI scheduled for Feb. 20 in Chattanooga has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Mocs' program.
The game was set to be the spring opener for both squads. Chattanooga, which fell 13-10 to FBS Western Kentucky in its lone fall action, will now open spring play on Feb. 27 when it hosts the SoCon coaches' preseason ... (click for more)
Cleveland State volleyball hosted region foe Walters State at home on Tuesday evening and fell to the red hot Lady Senators 3-1.
Despite the defeat, head coach Alizabeth Atnip was pleased with her team in the match.
“I am happy with the effort by the whole team tonight,” Atnip said. “The first set was neck-and-neck
the whole way. The second set we let them get a large ... (click for more)