CSCC’s An Evening With Archie Manning Rescheduled For 2022

Friday, February 12, 2021
Cleveland State Community College was set to have the father of football’s first family, Archie Manning, as the headlining guest speaker for CSCC’s Homecoming Weekend this past August, but due to COVID-19, the college has chosen to reschedule Manning’s speaking engagement to March 19, 2022.

Mr. Manning is known most recently for being the father of two future National Football League Hall of Famers. Sons Eli and Peyton Manning, both former NFL Super Bowl MVP’s, along with their brother, Cooper, are the three children of Mr. Manning and his wife, Olivia. The former Ole Miss quarterback, as well as his son, Peyton, were selected as two of college football’s greatest players of all time. 

“Even though we need to reschedule for a second time, we still believe Archie Manning will be a great event for our community,” stated Dr.
Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “While our new date is still a year off, we expect this will give us an opportunity to have the large group event we are hoping for. After all, it's a fundraiser for the Cleveland State Foundation.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to this event, visit mycs.cc/archiemanning or contact the CSCC Foundation office at 423-473-2262.

Runaway Juvenile Suspected In Car Theft

Runaway Juvenile Suspected In Car Theft

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Robin Gilbert, 16, who is suspected of stealing a dark blue Honda Civic. Ms. Gilbert ran away from DFCS custody on Feb. 9. Ms. Gilbert has been reported at least three times in the past. This time, she was reported as a runaway from the area of West Bridge Road when the DFCS employee supervising ... (click for more)

County Commission Needs To Think Long And Hard About Raising Their Wages - And Response

The County Commission needs to think long and hard about going forth with efforts to raise their wages. Maybe they can look at the fact that a city resident pays double taxes for the same services a county resident gets for half the cost. One example comes to mind. The multitude of vacant downtown properties that command exorbitant rent rates is a good place to start. Take the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Doesn't Play Fair

Hamilton County has just passed the 50,000-doses mark in distributing the COVID vaccine which deserves the highest praise for our Health Department workers, our Emergency Management teams and County Mayor Jim Coppinger. That’s big news indeed, especially when you consider the huge majority of the two-part injections were primarily centered on those 70 years old and up. But I ... (click for more)

Walker Leads Lady Mocs Past Western Carolina, 74-45

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs basketball team can be like Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde at times as they play great one game and horrible the next. Consistency is one thing that coach Katie Burrows is looking for, but thus far, she’s been unable to find it. Facing the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, the Lady Mocs were facing a lower echelon Southern ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Wins 3-1 Over Chattanooga State

Cleveland State Volleyball, playing at L. Quentin Lane Gymnasium, took for sole possession of second place in the TCCAA on Thursday evening as the Lady Cougars defeated Chattanooga State 3-1. The Lady Cougars won three straight sets after falling in the first set 25-20. Cleveland State won the second set 25-19. The third set was easily the tightest of the entire ... (click for more)


