CSCC’s An Evening With Archie Manning Rescheduled For 2022

Cleveland State Community College was set to have the father of football’s first family, Archie Manning, as the headlining guest speaker for CSCC’s Homecoming Weekend this past August, but due to COVID-19, the college has chosen to reschedule Manning’s speaking engagement to March 19, 2022.Mr. Manning is known most recently for being the father of two future National Football League Hall of Famers. Sons Eli and Peyton Manning, both former NFL Super Bowl MVP’s, along with their brother, Cooper, are the three children of Mr. Manning and his wife, Olivia. The former Ole Miss quarterback, as well as his son, Peyton, were selected as two of college football’s greatest players of all time.“Even though we need to reschedule for a second time, we still believe Archie Manning will be a great event for our community,” stated Dr.Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “While our new date is still a year off, we expect this will give us an opportunity to have the large group event we are hoping for. After all, it's a fundraiser for the Cleveland State Foundation.”For more information or to purchase tickets to this event, visit mycs.cc/archiemanning or contact the CSCC Foundation office at 423-473-2262.