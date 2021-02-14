Police Blotter: Stolen Vehicle Found Running On Sidewalk On Carter Street Filled With Power Tools; Man Drives Recklessly From Dupont Parkway To Wilcox Boulevard

Police were driving north on Carter Street when they observed a vehicle facing the opposite direction on a sidewalk. Police ran the tag and discovered the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was unoccupied and still running. As police approached the vehicle, they observed a vast amount of power tools throughout the vehicle. Police spoke with Walden Security about video footage, which will be obtained on a later date. No suspect information known in regards to the incident. The vehicle was towed to the Chattanooga Police Department for further investigation.



A woman on Winniespan Road called police and said she wanted to report that she and her daughter were engaged in a verbal disorder. She said that after the disorder her daughter called her boyfriend to come pick her up. The woman wanted it reported that the boyfriend was not welcome at her home.



A mother on E. 26th Street told police that two of her vehicle tires had been slashed, valued at approximately $200. Police observed the slashed tires to be the front passenger and rear driver's side tires. The woman said she and her daughter were in an argument over $1,000. At that point, she said the daughter stormed out of the house. A few minutes later the mother followed and noted her vehicle tires were hissing due to air being released because they had been cut. The mother said she did not see her daughter slice the tires, but has a very strong belief that the daughter did it out of rage. The mother asked for a vandalism report to document this incident for court purposes.



Police responded to a disorder on Greendale Way between a mother and son. The mother said that her son had been living with her for the last six months. She said he is disrespectful and she wanted him out of her apartment. The mother was not willing to compromise with police or the son on letting him stay. Police were finally able to convince the son to leave for the evening so that his mother could calm down.



A woman on Barton Avenue called police to say someone attempted to file unemployment using her identity. She said she was notified by her employer's HR department. The woman said no benefits have been given out to her knowledge due to her job being contacted to confirm

her departure.



A woman called police from Big Lots, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, and said that after being in the store shopping for 10 minutes, she returned to her vehicle to find that her tag was gone. She did not have suspect information. The tag was entered into NCIC.



Property was found by a woman on Standifer Gap Road. She told police she found multiple bags in her back yard. She said she does not know who they belong to and wanted to hand over the property to police. There were three bags with miscellaneous personal items, which were all turned into CPD Property Division.



Officers responded to a shoplifting at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. An employee said the same black male from two weeks ago came in and stole three cases of Budweiser beer. She said she thinks he left in a maroon car headed eastbound on Brainerd Road. The stolen items came to a total of $40.



Police responded to a residential alarm at a residence on E. 3rd St. Police were informed by dispatch a master bedroom alarm was set off at the residence. Police observed a door on the second floor balcony was open and the lights in the room were on. An officer tested the front door to see if it was ajar and confirmed it was closed and secured with a lock. The officer then knocked on the door and made contact with a resident who said she opened the door on the top balcony to cool off her bedroom. She said she thought she had turned off her alarm prior to police arrival.



A man called police to report he lost his wallet at Tiger Mart, 3504 Hixson Pike. The man said he had his wallet with him when he went into the restroom at the Tiger Mart, but after leaving the restroom it was gone. He said that a white male went into the restroom after him. He asked the man if he saw a wallet, but the man said he had not. He searched the store and parking lot, but could not find the wallet.



Police were called to a disorder on Cloverdale Circle. A woman said her, her sister and their elderly mother had all been in a verbal disorder. The sister was heavily intoxicated and could not keep her negative comments to herself. All three live together. The woman and her mother left the residence for the evening.



A man on Amnicola Highway told police that several times while on his morning commute he has observed a newer white Ford Explorer driving recklessly. Each time the man has observed this vehicle, he reports it takes the same route from Dupont Parkway to Amnicola Highway to Wilcox Boulevard, and he loses sight of it near S. Holtzclaw. The man said the vehicle speeds, weaves in and out of traffic and has run red lights. He said this has been occurring Mondays through Fridays at approximately 6 a.m.



Police responded to a vehicle fire at 101 W. 38th St. The driver of a white Mack truck said he had just traveled from Jasper and was driving westbound on 38th from Rossville Boulevard when he noticed sparks coming from the rear of his vehicle. His said this spot was the first point he saw to pull off out of the roadway. He said he attempted to put out the fire himself, but was unsuccessful. He estimated approximately $90,000 in repairs are needed. The vehicle was on private property out of the roadway, and towing would be arranged by Schnitzer Southeast.



Report came in of a suspicious RV parked in an empty lot at 3018 Cummings Hwy. Police located a tan and blue SouthWind RV bearing a temp tag and a dark gray XC-90 Volvo. The owner of the two vehicles said had originally parked them at the Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., but he was made to move them from the property. He said he relocated them to this vacant lot. The property owner was not on scene, nor did the property owner call in about the vehicles. A caller was concerned because of the bombing at Nashville.



A man called police from the Residence Inn, 2340 Center St., and said he left his bike secured to a bike rack on his vehicle that was parked at the hotel. He said he last saw it around 10 p.m. the night before. The vehicle stayed parked there overnight. Around 7:45 a.m. that morning, he discovered that the bike was gone and the Velcro straps that had been used to secure it to the bike rack had been cut and were lying on the ground. He said he checked with the hotel staff and there are no cameras around there.



A woman on S. Hickory Street called police and said that sometime between the previous night and early that morning someone had broken into her storage shed and stolen her leaf blower and weed eater. She said the person had broken the padlock that was on the door of the shed.



Police were called to the Dollar General, 728 Market St., for a disorder. An employee said a black male wearing all camo came into the store to purchase items. She said after the man tried using his card to purchase the items, the card machine declined his purchase. After a few times of trying the card, the employee asked the man to leave the store and had to walk him out. Once the man was outside the store, the employee locked the front door and the man began to yell at her from outside, causing a disturbance around customers. The employee said the man left the scene a few minutes before police arrived. Police tried to locate the man around the building and surrounding streets, but were unable to locate him. The employee said if the man showed back up she would call police and wanted him trespassed.



Police received an anonymous call of suspicious activity in the backyard at 1210 Tunnel Blvd., which is an abandoned house. Police found an unoccupied Nissan Maxima parked in the back yard. The vehicle showed a confirmed status of stolen. The vehicle was removed from NCIC and towed for safekeeping, per the owner's request. No suspect information was available.



A woman called police from the Gold Bowl, 5517 Brainerd Road, saying that while she was there attempting to get lunch, she noticed her purse was stolen. She said that her purse was in the trunk of her vehicle and that she must have opened her trunk and forgot. She said she believes it was a female that might have stolen it and run to a nearby hotel. Police checked with Golden Bowl and

they were too busy to review camera footage at that time. The woman said that her purse was beige and white in color. She said that her ID, SSN, $40 cash and her debit card were in the purse. She said she would just like her belongings back and did not wish to prosecute in this matter. Police later received a call from the owner of Golden Bowl who said that after reviewing the video, he did not see anyone around the woman's vehicle other than herself.



Police were asked to trespass a man from the Quality Inn, 7013 Shallowford Road, for using facilities while not being a guest and refusing to leave for the manager.



A woman on 10th Avenue called police and said that her home was vandalized that morning. She said she had multiple windows busted, front and back doors were kicked in and five holes were made in the siding. She said she has no information on who could have done this.



While on patrol, police observed a red Ford Mustang at the dead end of Appling Street parked at a condemned house. The officer discovered that the engine and transmission were both removed from the vehicle. The vehicle came back as stolen out of Cleveland and the Cleveland PD was notified. Whites Auto responded to tow the vehicle.



A man called police and said that he was in Chattanooga participating in a sleep study at 7155 Lee Hwy. He said he had left the doors to his 1994 Chevrolet truck unlocked because of a defect in the locking mechanism. Sometime during the night, he said someone entered his vehicle and removed the title from inside the glove compartment. He said he has no tag on his vehicle because he had traded the vehicle out with someone and never placed a tag on it. He said without the title he is unable to place a tag on the vehicle.

