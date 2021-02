Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE

1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIRCH, CHAUNCEY N

655 ROYAL CREST AVE NASHVILLE, 37214

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BOOKER, JON ADAM

953 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA

2347 MARCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE

5209 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

---

BROWN, MELTON

2807 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON

5411 JOHNSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37308

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BURCHFIELD, BUDDY JOE

1270 OCEE ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CHAIN, PAUL2151 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---CRAW, LATRAISE DERON813 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE---CRUMITY, STEVEN CRAIG4927 WOODLAND VIEW CRICLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CRUZ, MIGUEL CRUZ602 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE2218 E 25TH ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---EDWARDS, BARBARA4837 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---FOSTER, TYRA DENISE1203 SHRIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---FRIDDELL, EDWARD D11714 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO)DISORDERLY CONDUCT---GLENN, NATASHA R1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GONZALES, ROBLERO3829 KIRKLAND DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GRIMMETT, TAYLOR MICHELLE202 MILFORD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAHN, GAGE JOHN6140 TUSCANY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HAZLETON, SAMUEL T1478 SPEARS DR SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HENRY, PATRICK C423 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HILL, JARED LEVI9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HIXON, COLE T20 MASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374156641Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JONES, MARQUISE D713 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113304Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSPEEDING---KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH4017 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LAMBERT, LINDSEY HUSKEY357 GUYLER ST RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEWIS, SEAN BLAIR706 14TH AVE DAYTON, 37323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS SCHEDULE 1 (HEROIN)---LOPEZ-GARCIA, HENRY1800 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN146 SMIDER FIRETOWN EVANVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCLENDON, TIMOTHY NATHANIEL3005 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046340Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FALSE REPORTS---MCNABB, JARED ALLEN245 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191613Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION SCHEDULE 1 SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF MEVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MEREDITH, CARLA MICHELLE1310 TOWNHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDR $1,000.00THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---MONIZ, WILLIAM JAMES5555 HIXSON PIKE, APT 104 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOON, JOHN HENRY701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOTON, KEISHA6510 BALLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOONGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---NUNLEY, JUSTIN KYLE30 LILIC AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OLIVE-HERCULES, ARRAM ATRURO245 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY8457 CROSS TIMBER CIRLCE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SOLOMON, MIRANDA DIANE4506 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113216Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STONE, BARRY K3909 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---STRONG, ANGELA LASHELL2306 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, JAMES COHEN128 BURN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WILKERSON, JOHN F2113 ASHLEY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE