Police Blotter: Circle K Evicts Man Asleep In Bathroom; Man Baffled That Ex-Girlfriend Was Able To Get On His Phone Account

Police received a call about a disorder on N. Marks Avenue. A woman said she and her boyfriend recently broke up. The boyfriend was over at her house and she wanted him to leave. The boyfriend gathered his belongings and then vacated the property in a peaceful manner.



* * *



An employee of Stardust Spiritual Shoppe, 5012 Hwy 58., called police and said the night before two black females came inside the store. She said while in the store the two shopped as if they were going to buy items.

She said while one of the women put her items on the counter, then asked for another item on the back shelf, both of them ran out of the store with their items.* * *A woman called police and said that while she was attending the morning service at Covenant Baptist Church, 1640 Joiner Road, someone got into her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse, which contained her firearm. She said it was a Ruger SR9C 9mm with an extended mag for 16 rounds. She said the purse also had her wallet containing her ID, carry permit, Capital One credit card, Regions credit card, cash and her check book from Regions. She said her husband checked the area to see if the thief may have ditched her purse, but nothing was located. The firearm was entered into NCIC.* * *An employee of the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, called police and said there was a man asleep in the bathroom, and they would just like him to be removed from the property. Police spoke with the man and offered him a ride to the Community Kitchen, which he accepted.* * *While on patrol on Duncan Avenue, police encountered a white Lexus SUV parked in the roadway. Officers ran the tag, which was confirmed the vehicle as stolen via NCIC. Officers found the vehicle unlocked, no keys inside and frosted over, indicating the vehicle had been parked there for a substantial amount of time. The vehicle was unoccupied, with the driver's side window halfway down. Dispatch then contacted the owner, who requested police tow the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and did not find the three boxes of clothes or a pocketbook the owner said had been in the car when it was stolen. The vehicle was towed to A-1 Towing #2, 3610 Calhoun Ave.* * *Police responded to a call about suspicious activity at the Quality Inn, 7015 Shallowford Road. Police searched the area and discovered a blue SUV off, but the headlights were on. There was a man inside the vehicle in the back seat. The man said he was sitting inside waiting on a co-worker to come down. Police ran the vehicle tag, which came back registered to the man.* * *Employees of Tru by Hilton, 7008 Shallowford Road, called police and said there was a black male pacing the parking lot. They said the man had been out there all night. Police spoke with and identified the man, who said he was trying to get a ride to the Community Kitchen because he was trying to get a job. Police transported him to the Community Kitchen.* * *A man called police from CHI Memorial Hospital, 2525 De Sales Ave., and said he thought someone had stolen his two wallets. He described one wallet as a red wallet with stars in the fashion of the Confederate flag and the other as a plain black wallet. He said the red wallet contained 10 $100 bills and the black wallet contained various IDs and insurance cards. He said the last time he saw the wallets was at approximately 5 p.m. when he placed his jacket containing the wallets on the chair in his room at the hospital, after being transported by Puckett EMS. The man said he discovered the wallets were gone the next morning when he woke up. One of the nurses from the hospital said she checked the room he stayed in for a wallet and she did not find one. The same nurse also called Puckett EMS, who searched the man's transport ambulance, and Puckett EMS also did not find a wallet. The hospital's security also said they searched for the wallets and were unable to locate them. As no one observed the wallets being stolen, the man's items will be entered as lost property. The man was given a complaint card.* * *Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Union Avenue. The homeowner said her brother had been acting up and yelling and she wished to have him trespassed from the residence. The brother does not live at this residence and was notified by police on scene that he needed to leave, he was no longer welcome there and if he were to return to the property he would be trespassingand arrested for that offense. The woman said at no time did her brother become physical and there was no indication that anything physical had occurred between the siblings. The brother voluntarily left the area with police assistance.* * *A woman on Austin Drive called police and said a man continues to contact her via different social media accounts using aliases in an attempt to get back together with her. She said that she and the man broke up and that he wants them to get back together. She said she has told him to quit sending her messages through social media. Officers explained to her the process for obtaining a restraining order against him.

* * *

An employee at Forester's Tire and Auto Repair, 4004 Hixson Pike, called police and said that the catalytic converter was cut to one of the company trucks that morning. No suspect information is known and no other damage was done to the vehicle.



* * *



A woman on Boynton Drive called police and said that approximately one week ago she was given a ride home by a female. She said after returning home she realized her driver's license and Snap benefits card were still in the car. She said she spoke with the woman two days ago and the woman told her she would bring the items back to her. She said she still has not received her items and wanted to make a lost property report in case she needs to renew her DL and Snap benefits card.



* * *



A man called police from a Metro PCS store, 4011 Brainerd Road, and said that he has a phone line with Metro PCS. He said that somehow his ex-girlfriend added a second line to his phone account. He did not know how this was accomplished. He said today she came inside the Metro PCS store and took his phone line off of the account completely. He said he is not out any money, but can't understand how she was able to get on his account to begin with. He said it is possible that she spoke with PCS customer service and they added her to his line, but he said that they never contacted him directly to let him know. He said Metro PCS is trying to make the situation right.



* * *



An anonymous caller told police a man was standing inside the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road, with a black dog and would not leave. Police spoke with the man, identified him, and asked him to step outside. The man seemed to be having an off day, but was not violent. He said he did

not wish to hurt himself or anyone else. Police told him to not come back into the Speedway with the dog. The man agreed and left the scene.



* * *



An employee at Terminix, 7625 Hamilton Park Dr., told police that a tag from a company truck was stolen that morning from the parking lot. No suspect information is known, and no damage was done to the vehicle.



* * *



A man living on 10th Avenue told police he last saw the tag on his vehicle when he got home the night before around 10 p.m., and the vehicle was left parked at his home. The vehicle stayed there overnight and that morning around 9 a.m. he noticed that the plate was gone.

