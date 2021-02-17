Red Bank To Have Invocation At Start Of Commission Meetings; All 49 Houses Of Worship Invited To Take Part

The Red Bank Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night that adopted a policy to have an invocation at the opening of commission meetings. City Manager Tim Thornbury said he did a survey of all the churches in the city limits of Red Bank, plus those within one mile outside the town in all directions, and found 49 houses of worship. All the churches will be sent a letter to invite them to give an invocation at the commission meetings. Those wishing to do so will be in the order that the city received the applications. If no one has signed up for a meeting, the commissioners will observe a moment of silence prior to the meeting.

Karen Ziv, who has lived in Red Bank, for just one year, volunteered and was appointed to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

In her report, Mayor Hollie Berry said that the commissioners will meet in person at the next meeting. It will be open to citizens but there will still be the option of attending the meeting virtually.

She said the city had no workers compensation claims during the past year and credited the city manager who is committed to safety. She said lower premiums, because of the safety records, saves money for the city and in turn the residents. The recycling center for Red Bank next to Firehall #2 is run by Hamilton County where people can drop off items to recycle. She said that a survey to gauge the residents’ interest in curbside recycling is now on the city’s website. The Red Bank Community Kitchen at the United Methodist Church will next be open on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton told the commissioners that she has heard interest from Red Bank residents in support of having a food truck park, in updating the city’s alcohol ordinance and in the no-mow zones that were discussed at the last commission meeting. These areas of low-use in city parks would be left as natural areas with native plants that provide habitat to pollinators that are essential in food production. She said that baseball Coach Tyler Phillips at Red Bank High School is asking for donations to help maintain the fields at the school.

Commissioner Ruth Jeno represented the city at a meeting last week where state officials presented Red Bank with a check derived from unclaimed property. She announced that food will be given away at the Red Bank Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 27, starting at 8 a.m.

The sidewalks between Newberry and Greenleaf Streets are nearing completion, and soon the next phase of building the sidewalks along Ashland Terrace to Dayton Boulevard will begin. Commissioner Pete Phillips said he was glad to see these improvements. He said the investment that the city has been making is paying off, evidenced by the increased prices of real estate in Red Bank.

Demolition of the old car wash at 3113 Dayton Blvd. is complete, said City Manager Thornbury. This lot that is between the police service building and the new Red Bank city hall was bought recently by the city. Plans are that it will be left as a green space. The property from the old Red Bank Middle School on Dayton Boulevard is currently under a sewer moratorium so it is not possible to build on it. It also is not for sale, so the city has time to decide on its best use. Leaf collections are winding down, he said while asking residents who are now on the pickup schedule, to be sure to get the leaves to the curb.