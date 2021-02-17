 Wednesday, February 17, 2021 43.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 62 New Cases; Tennessee Has 780 New Cases, 31 More COVID Deaths

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Hamilton County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 62 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 28 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,643.

There were two deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, both white males, one between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 437.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,047, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,159 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 760,303 on Wednesday with 780 new cases. There have been 31 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,985, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,131 people hospitalized from the virus, 8 more than Tuesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.634 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 729,629, 96 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,968 cases, up 1; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  12,508 cases, up 54; 132 deaths

Grundy County: 1,628 cases, up 1; 28 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 2,863 cases, up 9; 43 deaths

Meigs County: 1,243 cases, up 4; 20 deaths

Polk County: 1,696 cases, up 11; 21 deaths

Rhea County: 4,079 cases, up 7; 68 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,514 cases, up 4; 26 deaths

Knox County: 44,477 cases, up 137; 553 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 79,924 cases, up 73; 816 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 85,813 cases, up 38; 1,435 deaths, up 2


Cleveland Schools Closed Wednesday Due To Potential Icy Problems

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday due to potentially icy road conditions. There will be no in person or virtual school on Thursday. All school activities are cancelled unless approved by the school principal. Officials said 12-month employees may work remotely on Thursday. (click for more)

Georgia Has 78 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,265 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 78 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 14,254. There were 2,265 new cases, as that total reached 796,547 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 53,880, 222 more than Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,901 cases, up 9; 53 deaths; ... (click for more)

