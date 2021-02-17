Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 62 New Cases; Tennessee Has 780 New Cases, 31 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 62 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 28 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,643.



There were two deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, both white males, one between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 437.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,047, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,159 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 760,303 on Wednesday with 780 new cases. There have been 31 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,985, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,131 people hospitalized from the virus, 8 more than Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 6.634 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 729,629, 96 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,968 cases, up 1; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,508 cases, up 54; 132 deaths



Grundy County: 1,628 cases, up 1; 28 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 2,863 cases, up 9; 43 deaths



Meigs County: 1,243 cases, up 4; 20 deaths



Polk County: 1,696 cases, up 11; 21 deaths



Rhea County: 4,079 cases, up 7; 68 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,514 cases, up 4; 26 deaths



Knox County: 44,477 cases, up 137; 553 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 79,924 cases, up 73; 816 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 85,813 cases, up 38; 1,435 deaths, up 2

