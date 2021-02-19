Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2021-0008 SSP Lucey, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No.

6120 for retention of easement from sanitary sewer and storm drain, from part of the abandoned 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: MAYOR’S OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9365 substituting “ARTSBUILD” for Allied Arts of Greater Chattanooga, Inc.” as the official arts agency of the City of Chattanooga to reflect the designated name as “ARTSBUILD” as the official arts agency of the City of Chattanooga.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Thomas W. Popp and wife, Ladonna S. Popp, for the acceptance of Tax Parcel No. 110F-C-018 on Hamill Road and to execute all documents necessary for the completion of the transaction. (District 3)b. A resolution to make certain findings relating to The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP project, to delegate certain authority to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award up to $360,000.00 in HOME Program funding to Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, Inc. to assist in the development of the Mai Bell 2, a rental housing development located at 1715 Union Avenue consisting of forty-seven (47) units, of which nine (9) units are reserved for income-qualified households. (District 9)d. A resolution requesting the Land Development Office and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency to review the existing codes and provide suggestions on neighborhood limitations of non-owner occupied short-term vacation rentals in the Short-Term Vacation Rental District.FINANCEe. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to execute a contract, in substantially the form attached, with Nationwide Recovery Service to provide collection services for the City of Chattanooga for three (3) years beginning March 1, 2021, plus two (2) consecutive one (1) year extensions.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution to amend the contract with Russ Blakely and Associates, LLC, so as to extend the term for three (3) months through July 1, 2021, at no cost to provide benefit advisory and open enrollment services and act as Agent of Record for all benefit options.g. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Johnston & Associates, Inc. for third party administration of injury on duty occupational health programs for a two (2) year term, with a renewal option for an additional three (3) years, for a total contract cost not to exceed $183,480.00 per year.h. A resolution to extend the contract term with ComPsych Corporation for the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) rates for eligible employees are $1.15/employee per month and $1.49/employee per month for sworn employees, for a total contract cost not to exceed $43,500.00.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYi. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a one (1) year agreement with Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the Learning Management System software and support, to be used by the City’s Human Resources Department, for an amount not to exceed $37,515.50.MAYOR’S OFFICEj. A resolution authorizing the Mayor’s appointments and re-appointments for the Board of Construction Appeals; Chattanooga Housing Authority; Chattanooga Public Art Commission; Form-Based Code Commission; and Wastewater Regulations Appeal Board, as outlined with the following particulars.PLANNINGk. 2021-0048 Diamound Brown (Special Exceptions Permit Late Night Entertainment). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for use of a Late Night Entertainment facility located at 2301 Milne Street, more particularly described in the attached documents. (District 8)POLICEl. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to accept an award of $28,000.00 from Hamilton County via the 2019 HSGP (Homeland Security Grant Program) to fund two projects: (1) $18,000.00 active shooter training; and (2) $10,000.00 for police canine, for the period of September 1, 2019 ending April 30, 2022.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksm. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-15-002-202, Sterchi Farm Phase 2, to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $247,520.55, with a contingency amount of $10,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $257,520.55. (District 5)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), for Willoughby Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc., relative to Contract No. Y-20-010-201, Replacement Roofing Systems for Avondale Head Start, for a decreased amount of $76.00, to release the remaining contingency amount of $6,850.00, for a revised contract amount of $68,453.00. (District 9) (Revised)o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Crowder Gulf, of Theodore, AL, relative to Contract No. E-20-008-201, Disaster Collection and Disposal Services contract, for an increased amount of $1,232,250.29, for a revised contract amount of $1,679,790.29.p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew Contract No. W-19-024-201 with BLD Services, LLC, for sanitary sewer mainline full wrap service connection seals, for one (1) year with one (1) year renewal option remaining, for the amount of $460,000.00 annually.Transportationq. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to approve Change Order No. 1, for Gresham Smith relative to Contract No. T-15-010-101, Moccasin Bend Connector (Manufacturers/Hamm Road Gateway), for an increased amount of $34,600.00, for a revised contract amount of $271,595.00. (District 1)r. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Geostabilization International, LLC relative to Contract No. T-21-007 for construction services associated with the slope repair and stabilization of Granada Drive, in accordance with specifications as shown on State Wide Contract SWC 191 Slope Stabilization Services, in the amount of $280,130.00, with a contingency amount of $70,032.50, for a total amount of $350,162.50. (District 6)

TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: MAYOR'S OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9365 substituting “ARTSBUILD” for Allied Arts of Greater Chattanooga, Inc.” as the official arts agency of the City of Chattanooga to reflect the designated name as “ARTSBUILD” as the official arts agency of the City of Chattanooga.6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for the entire site. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Rivermont Youth Athletic Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of athletic fields and buildings located on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for a term of four (4) years, for annual rent in the amount of $1.00. (District 2)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to utilize $400,000.00 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Cares Act funding to provide assistance to eligible landlords with vacant units to complete maintenance and minor repairs of up to $4,900.00 per rental unit to enable quick occupancy by a Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) individual or households to support the City of Chattanooga’s response to rental housing availability issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a contract with DocuSign for the term of one year for document signing software to be used with Oracle AST application for use citywide, first year amount for sixty (60) envelopes, for an amount not to exceed $138,048.00.d. A resolution authorizing a spend limit increase for the existing contract with KCI Technologies to provide Citywork migration consulting services and support (PO#550231), representing a total increase of $50,000.00 for the remainder of the current contract beginning contract year July 17, 2018 through July 17, 2021, from $212,016.95 to $262,016.95.MAYOR’S OFFICEe. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Jocelyn Loza and Dionne Jennings to the Library Board of Directors.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-18-011-201, Spring Valley Bank Stabilization, to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $148,350.00, with a contingency amount of $15,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $163,350.00. (District 3)

g. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30123 to extend the effective period of the Interlocal Agreement with WWTA regarding the E2I2 projects from twelve (12) to twenty-four (24) months, along with other minor modifications as per the attached Amended Agreement.