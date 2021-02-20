W Road Closed Due To Icy Conditions

A while ago I wrote an opinion stating that Tim Kelly is a "nice enough guy" although not the best choice for mayor. Today I see where he joined in on Facebook in celebration of the death of Rush Limbaugh. In my mind, and I hope in those of thousands of other Chattanoogans, his post proves me wrong. He is not a nice guy. And he's just shown us who he really is - an extreme ... (click for more)

As we thank the Lord that when we woke up this morning we didn’t have to stare at the predicted five inches of snow that Nashville had been promised last night. Instead, as we pray for those in Texas who are now without water in addition to heat, let’s focus on what we can do, including five wonderful riddles a reader sent into the Saturday Funnies. This Week’s Riddles: ... (click for more)