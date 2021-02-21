 Sunday, February 21, 2021 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Man, 27, Shot On Wheeler Avenue On Saturday Night

Sunday, February 21, 2021
A 27-year-old man was shot on Wheeler Avenue on Saturday night.
 
At approximately 9:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
 
Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that he was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
 
The victim said he was in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue when he was shot.
Officers then responded to that area. but were unable to locate a crime scene.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

February 21, 2021

Man, 27, Shot On Wheeler Avenue On Saturday Night

February 21, 2021

Former City Police Sergeant Facing DUI Charge After Arrest By UTC Police

February 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A 27-year-old man was shot on Wheeler Avenue on Saturday night. At approximately 9:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital ... (click for more)

Former Chattanooga Police Sgt. Craig Joel is facing a DUI charge after an arrest by UTC Police early Saturday morning. Joel, 48, was also charged with violating the implied consent law (refusal ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACKERMAN-DEDEKUMA, ISRAEL 4813 STAGGHORN COURT WINTER SPRINGS, 32708 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FIRST ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 27, Shot On Wheeler Avenue On Saturday Night

A 27-year-old man was shot on Wheeler Avenue on Saturday night. At approximately 9:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that he was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim said he was in the 800 block ... (click for more)

Former City Police Sergeant Facing DUI Charge After Arrest By UTC Police

Former Chattanooga Police Sgt. Craig Joel is facing a DUI charge after an arrest by UTC Police early Saturday morning. Joel, 48, was also charged with violating the implied consent law (refusal to take field sobriety tests). UTC Police said at 1:50 a.m. they saw a red Ford crew cab pickup truck at Fourth and Mable that was stopped diagonally at the intersection. When the ... (click for more)

Opinion

William Henry Hastie, A Legal Trailblazer

February is Black History Month. The commemoration began as Black History Week in 1926, the brainchild of historian Carter G. Woodson. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling on the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” For ... (click for more)

Tim Kelly Proves Himself Not A Nice Enough Guy - And Response (10)

A while ago I wrote an opinion stating that Tim Kelly is a "nice enough guy" although not the best choice for mayor. Today I see where he joined in on Facebook in celebration of the death of Rush Limbaugh. In my mind, and I hope in those of thousands of other Chattanoogans, his post proves me wrong. He is not a nice guy. And he's just shown us who he really is - an extreme ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Cruise To Third Straight Win, 57-41

The Southern Conference tournament starts in 13 days, so it’s important that every team play its best as that time gets closer. Coach Katie Burrows has certainly been focusing on that in recent practices as she wants her Lady Mocs to be more consistent overall and to keep playing good defense. Burrows got her wish for the most part on Friday night at McKenzie Arena where Chattanooga ... (click for more)

2,000-Square-Foot Jumbotron At CHI Memorial Stadium To Be Largest In The City

The 2,000-square-foot jumbotron at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge will be the largest in the city and among the largest in the state of Tennessee, officials said. It will be used during Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club matches and other live events and will feature in-game scoring and statistics, live video feeds and instant replays. “The state-of-the-art addition to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors