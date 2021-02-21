Man, 27, Shot On Wheeler Avenue On Saturday Night

A 27-year-old man was shot on Wheeler Avenue on Saturday night.

At approximately 9:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that he was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers then responded to that area. but were unable to locate a crime scene. The victim said he was in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue when he was shot.