Man, 27, Shot On Wheeler Avenue On Saturday Night

A 27-year-old man was shot on Wheeler Avenue on Saturday night.
At approximately 9:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that he was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim said he was in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue when he was shot.
Officers then responded to that area. but were unable to locate a crime scene.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.