Dade County Commissioner Allan Bradford Battling COVID In ICU; Showing Some Improvement

Monday, February 22, 2021
Dade County Commissioner Allan Bradford has been battling COVID-19 and family members said on Monday he was showing some improvement though he is in the Intensive Care Unit.
 
He is the commissioner for District 4.
 
This is the latest report on the Dade County Facebook page:
 
From the family of Commissioner Allan Bradford:
Allan Update (Mon-Feb22): Allan is in ICU now, Melissa, his daughter has got to see him; he is stable and they are taken the intubation off!!!
Melissa is going back in to see him this afternoon; being there w/him is gonna help everyone feel better! She can let him know everyone is praying for him!!! Thank you All!!!
Gods got this
 
* * *
This was an earlier update:
 
From the family of Commissioner Allan Bradford
Allan Update #2 (Sun-Feb 21): They did an upper GI, found no bleeding; taken him off Covid meds, & antibiotics, but have him on intubation ....seems like he takes a step forward and the slides back down!! Please Pray For Allan??????????
Kathy’s better but very worried and wants to see him...Pray for and the Family too !! Thank y’all.
 
* * *
 
The initial news was:
 
Allan Update (Sun - Feb 21): Prayers needed!!! Allen’s back in CCU losing blood still!!!
Had a good day yesterday, took him back to Covid Unit; a little depressed, so they were gonna let him call the family....never happened!
Then got a call this am that he’s still losing blood!!!
Never ending !!!! Please Pray For Allan

