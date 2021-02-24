 Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA 
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BEENE, CHRISTY LYNN 
7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BERMUDEZ, HILARIA 
7646 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
BOWMAN, CHARLES HENRY 
5427 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CAGLE, TALLEY 
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH 
10016 HUNTERS TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE 
1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COTTRILL, JONATHAN W 
565 CARTER AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
COX, FREDRICK LEBRON 
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062624 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GASS, JUSTIN WADE 
3 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 307573719 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON 
5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLMES, LAWRENCE LARRY 
2406 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOPKINS, LARRY RAY 
2354 HIGHWAY 70 E COOKEVILLE, 385064434 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, MARK C 
308 CREEKSHIRE DR SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEWIS, LAJUANE D 
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 (XANX)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSEESSION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (ECSTASY)
---
LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN 
4700 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MAYORGA, ELVIS J 
4704 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE 
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOFFITT, REBECCA BEAUDET 
73 MARYLAND COURT DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN 
4956 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434256 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
POTEET, CHELSEA 
7623 GANN ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA 
6212 STOCKTON DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS 
1629 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RAINEY, WILLIE 
4520 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH 
800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REID, LYDIA KAY 
3827 ALTIMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RICE, DARNELL EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
ROBERTS, BRANDON LEE 
416 OAK STUMP CIR SAINT MARYS, 315584369 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SANDEFUR, WILLIAM SOLOMON 
2307 GREEN FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM 
617 N HOLLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY 
19866 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
SLAUGENHAUPT, WILLIAM LEE 
2212 HWY 158 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, WILLIAM ERIC 
200 SOUTH LINE STREET CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN 
2711 13TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SWINFORD, STEVEN 
1239 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, CORY D 
32020 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
THOMPSON, MARC A 
52 NATURES TRAIL GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI 
3511 HWY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WALDON, DESTINY RENEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023706 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WEBB, ANGELICA N 
2710 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WEST, ALISHA NICOLE 
7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, ANA FRANSISCA 
9228 LAWFORD WAY APT 306 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
---
WILSON, STACY R 
219 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL 
3302 PINEWOOD AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
YEARBY, TERRELL 
201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307412192 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION


