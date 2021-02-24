Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BEENE, CHRISTY LYNN
7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BERMUDEZ, HILARIA
7646 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
BOWMAN, CHARLES HENRY
5427 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CAGLE, TALLEY
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH
10016 HUNTERS TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE
1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COTTRILL, JONATHAN W
565 CARTER AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
COX, FREDRICK LEBRON
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062624
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GASS, JUSTIN WADE
3 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 307573719
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLMES, LAWRENCE LARRY
2406 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOPKINS, LARRY RAY
2354 HIGHWAY 70 E COOKEVILLE, 385064434
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, MARK C
308 CREEKSHIRE DR SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEWIS, LAJUANE D
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 (XANX)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSEESSION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (ECSTASY)
---
LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN
4700 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MAYORGA, ELVIS J
4704 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOFFITT, REBECCA BEAUDET
73 MARYLAND COURT DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN
4956 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434256
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
POTEET, CHELSEA
7623 GANN ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA
6212 STOCKTON DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS
1629 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RAINEY, WILLIE
4520 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH
800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REID, LYDIA KAY
3827 ALTIMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RICE, DARNELL EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
ROBERTS, BRANDON LEE
416 OAK STUMP CIR SAINT MARYS, 315584369
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SANDEFUR, WILLIAM SOLOMON
2307 GREEN FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM
617 N HOLLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY
19866 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
SLAUGENHAUPT, WILLIAM LEE
2212 HWY 158 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, WILLIAM ERIC
200 SOUTH LINE STREET CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN
2711 13TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SWINFORD, STEVEN
1239 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37331
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, CORY D
32020 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
THOMPSON, MARC A
52 NATURES TRAIL GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
3511 HWY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WALDON, DESTINY RENEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023706
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WEBB, ANGELICA N
2710 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WEST, ALISHA NICOLE
7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, ANA FRANSISCA
9228 LAWFORD WAY APT 306 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
---
WILSON, STACY R
219 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL
3302 PINEWOOD AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
YEARBY, TERRELL
201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307412192
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION