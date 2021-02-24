Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA

2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BEENE, CHRISTY LYNN

7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

---

BERMUDEZ, HILARIA

7646 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

---

BOWMAN, CHARLES HENRY

5427 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CAGLE, TALLEY

9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH

10016 HUNTERS TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE

1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COTTRILL, JONATHAN W

565 CARTER AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

COX, FREDRICK LEBRON

3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062624

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

GASS, JUSTIN WADE

3 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 307573719

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOLMES, LAWRENCE LARRY

2406 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HOPKINS, LARRY RAY

2354 HIGHWAY 70 E COOKEVILLE, 385064434

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JONES, MARK C

308 CREEKSHIRE DR SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

LEWIS, LAJUANE D

2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 (XANX)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSEESSION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (ECSTASY)

---

LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN

4700 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MAYORGA, ELVIS J

4704 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE

937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 307413866

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MOFFITT, REBECCA BEAUDET

73 MARYLAND COURT DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN

4956 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434256

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

POTEET, CHELSEA

7623 GANN ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PRESLEY, PORSHA SHENIKA

6212 STOCKTON DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS

1629 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

RAINEY, WILLIE

4520 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH

800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

REID, LYDIA KAY

3827 ALTIMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

RICE, DARNELL EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

---

ROBERTS, BRANDON LEE

416 OAK STUMP CIR SAINT MARYS, 315584369

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

SANDEFUR, WILLIAM SOLOMON

2307 GREEN FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM

617 N HOLLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY

19866 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

---

SLAUGENHAUPT, WILLIAM LEE

2212 HWY 158 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SMITH, WILLIAM ERIC

200 SOUTH LINE STREET CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN

2711 13TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SWINFORD, STEVEN

1239 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37331

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TAYLOR, CORY D

32020 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

THOMPSON, MARC A

52 NATURES TRAIL GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI

3511 HWY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

WALDON, DESTINY RENEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023706

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

WEBB, ANGELICA N

2710 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

WEST, ALISHA NICOLE

7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WILLIAMS, ANA FRANSISCA

9228 LAWFORD WAY APT 306 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

---

WILSON, STACY R

219 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL

3302 PINEWOOD AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

YEARBY, TERRELL

201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307412192

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION