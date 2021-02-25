No Injuries Reported As Apartment Fire Breaks Out In East Ridge Late Wednesday Night

An apartment fire broke out in East Ridge on Wednesday night.

Chief Mike Williams said East Ridge Fire, Police, and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched at 10:23 p.m. to 14 Laurel Lane to a reported apartment fire.

Upon arrival crews reported heavy fire on the exterior of the building from the basement to the roof area of a two-story structure. Crews searched for occupants that may have been inside the apartment building and none were located. Another crew extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined that the cause was due to an electrical short at the power service going into the building.



The American Red Cross was notified to assist at least 5 occupants.



Tri State Mutual Aid was requested from Hamilton County Rescue for rehab to the scene and Chattanooga Ladder 13 and Catoosa Engine 7 to stand by at am East Ridge station for any other calls for service.