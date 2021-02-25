Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Death, 67 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,994 New Cases, 55 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 75 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,381.



There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, both white females over the age of 81, bringing the total to 458.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,881, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,112 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 770,940 on Thursday with 1,994 new cases. There have been 55 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,321, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 982 people hospitalized from the virus, 12 more than Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 6.735 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 745,200, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,986 cases, up 4; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,775 cases, up 41; 138 deaths



Grundy County: 1,673 cases, up 10; 30 deaths



Marion County: 2,909 cases, up 7; 42 deaths, down 2



Meigs County: 1,256 cases, up 2; 21 deaths



Polk County: 1,746 cases, up 10; 22 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 4,129 cases, up 12; 73 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,545 cases, up 6; 25 deaths, down 2



Knox County: 45,328 cases, up 87; 573 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 81,042 cases, up 312; 849 deaths, up 8



Shelby County: 86,794 cases, up 194; 1,476 deaths, up 4

