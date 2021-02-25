 Thursday, February 25, 2021 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Death, 67 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,994 New Cases, 55 More COVID Deaths

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Hamilton County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 75 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,381.

There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, both white females over the age of 81, bringing the total to 458.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,881, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,112 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 770,940 on Thursday with 1,994 new cases. There have been 55 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,321, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 982 people hospitalized from the virus, 12 more than Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.735 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 745,200, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,986 cases, up 4; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  12,775 cases, up 41; 138 deaths

Grundy County: 1,673 cases, up 10; 30 deaths

Marion County: 2,909 cases, up 7; 42 deaths, down 2

Meigs County: 1,256 cases, up 2; 21 deaths

Polk County: 1,746 cases, up 10; 22 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 4,129 cases, up 12; 73 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,545 cases, up 6; 25 deaths, down 2

Knox County: 45,328 cases, up 87; 573 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 81,042 cases, up 312; 849 deaths, up 8

Shelby County: 86,794 cases, up 194; 1,476 deaths, up 4


Georgia Has 107 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,206 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 107 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 14,989. There were 2,206 new cases, as that total reached 812,612 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 55,604, 210 more than Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,082 cases, up 29; 58 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Death, 67 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,994 New Cases, 55 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 75 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,381. There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, both white ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Siskin’s True "Possibility"

When I got word that due to the COVID pandemic, the 18th annual “Possibilities” Luncheon would be a viral affair, my heart sank all the way to my “nub.” I was in a small crowd when the founding father of the hospital, the sensational Bob Main, told us about his idea almost 20 years ago. Bob, you’ll remember, stood in a brisk wind over 30 years ago when the very first concrete turned ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Fall In Overtime At Mercer

The Chattanooga Mocs led for a majority of the game but not when it mattered most in an 81-77 overtime loss at Mercer. The loss assured the Mocs of a spot in the 4-5 seeded matchup at the Ingles Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale in 10 days. David Jean-Baptiste (24) and Malachi Smith (22) combined for 46 points with Smith just missing a double-double ... (click for more)

Lee's Andrea Hudson Stepping Down As Volleyball Coach

Andrea Hudson had never coached in a college volleyball game before former Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn selected her to become the team’s third head coach. After 30 years of registering one of the top winning marks on any collegiate level, 839 wins against just 343 defeats, Hudson announces her retirement from coaching at the end of this spring’s volleyball season. ... (click for more)


