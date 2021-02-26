Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Deaths, 111 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,573 New Cases, 56 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 75 patients hospitalized and 21 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 28 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,492.



There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, all white females, two white and two black, one between the ages of 41-50 and three over the age of 81, bringing the total to 462.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,903, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,127 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 772,513 on Friday with 1,573 new cases. There have been 56 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,377, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 949 people hospitalized from the virus, 39 fewer than Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 6.753 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 746,954, 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,997 cases, up 11; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,824 cases, up 49; 138 deaths



Grundy County: 1,677 cases, up 4; 30 deaths



Marion County: 2,916 cases, up 7; 42 deaths



Meigs County: 1,257 cases, up 1; 21 deaths



Polk County: 1,749 cases, up 3; 22 deaths



Rhea County: 4,134 cases, up 5; 73 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,549 cases, up 4; 25 deaths



Knox County: 45,487 cases, up 159; 578 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 81,174 cases, up 132; 854 deaths, up 5



Shelby County: 86,958 cases, up 164; 1,488 deaths, up 12