 Sunday, February 28, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Westrock Facility Off Manufacturers Road Damaged By 2-Alarm Fire Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Chattanooga firefighters prevented a two-alarm fire from spreading through a massive warehouse on Sunday afternoon.

 

The call came out at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to the WestRock facility on Compress Street off Manufacturers Road. WestRock makes cardboard boxes. Responding crews could see heavy smoke coming from the structure and knew they were dealing with an active fire. 

 

They found heavy flames coming from a hot air fan and exhaust vent.

The fire traveled though the building inside the vent into other parts of the building. 

 

Firefighters made an exterior attack on the fan and the vent and launched an interior attack on the ductwork. They were able to get a portion of the fire knocked down within 15 minutes. From there, they focused on making access to the fire inside the ductwork to ensure that all hot spots were fully extinguished. Multiple companies were on the scene for several hours.

 

Battalion Chief Terry Knowles, incident commander, said, “Everyone did an incredible job when they got on scene and they made a fast attack. I can’t say enough about the efforts by our crews today. This could have been much worse, but they knew what to do and got the job done."

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries. There were several employees who were still inside the building when firefighters arrived. They were working to shut down power to the machinery. They all made it out safely. 

 

Engine 12, Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Squad 20, Quint 17, Engine 9, Quint 16, Ladder 5, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), HCEMS, CPD, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Support Services Unit, Hamilton County 911 IDU responded. Mutual Aid provided coverage at several of our fire halls.


February 28, 2021

O Blood Donors Needed At Blood Assurance Due To Low Donor Turnout

February 28, 2021

Police Blotter: Man With Knife At Champy's Asked To Leave; Dropped Coin Allows Woman To Spot Credit Card At Donut Window

February 28, 2021

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,554 New Cases


Blood Assurance is urging all eligible type O donors to make an appointment to donate blood this week to prepare for traumas, natural disasters, and regularly scheduled transfusions to help patients ... (click for more)

Police observed two vehicles parked in the park at 2800 Harrison Pike at 8:45 p.m. Police spoke with the two drivers who said they were just enjoying that it was not raining and could talk outside. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,068. There were 1,554 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

O Blood Donors Needed At Blood Assurance Due To Low Donor Turnout

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible type O donors to make an appointment to donate blood this week to prepare for traumas, natural disasters, and regularly scheduled transfusions to help patients in need. The need for blood never stops but over the last few months, donor turnout has been low. In order to meet the needs of local patients, the amount of donors seen each day must ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man With Knife At Champy's Asked To Leave; Dropped Coin Allows Woman To Spot Credit Card At Donut Window

Police observed two vehicles parked in the park at 2800 Harrison Pike at 8:45 p.m. Police spoke with the two drivers who said they were just enjoying that it was not raining and could talk outside. Both said they were unaware the park was closed. Police ran both men through NCIC and found neither had any outstanding warrants. Both men left the park. * * * While on patrol ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Discipline Dilemma

There is a hard-fisted bill now rapidly moving through the Tennessee Legislature that is aimed at the lack of discipline that is increasing in our state’s public schools. While desperately needed, particularly in our overly challenged metro areas, let’s be very candid from the beginning. This cancer has reached the legislature because our liberal public school leaders haven’t the ... (click for more)

Sports

February Football: UTC Shocks Wofford, 24-13

The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football. It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)

Tennessee Falters At Bruce Pearl's Auburn, 77-72

Tennessee lost the battle on the boards Saturday, as the 25th-ranked Volunteers suffered a 77-72 setback at Auburn Arena. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) was out-rebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) 38-31 overall and gave up 16 offensive boards to the Tigers. Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on a 9-of-17 mark from the field. Classmate Jaden Springer ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors