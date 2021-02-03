 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 48.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Network Coming To Tennessee

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Wednesday they are partnering to develop a statewide electric vehicle fast charging network to power the growth of EVs across Tennessee and reduce barriers to transportation electrification.

TDEC and TVA signed an agreement to collaborate and fund a network of fast charging stations every 50 miles along Tennessee’s interstates and major highways. This initiative would add approximately 50 new charging locations, doubling the existing fast charging network. There are only 24 fast charging locations currently operating in Tennessee that are open to all consumers and support both charging standards common to EVs. 

“This investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a monumental step forward, and I’m proud that Tennessee is leading in this important effort,” Governor Bill Lee said. “With TVA’s partnership, we will be able to continue our work to protect our environment and improve our transportation infrastructure.”

“Innovative partnerships with state agencies like TDEC and our local power companies are essential in developing one of the nation’s most comprehensive EV fast charging networks, starting in Tennessee,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said. “Through this partnership, TVA is positioned to be a national leader in electric transportation by making it easier for local power companies to install fast charging stations, which make electric vehicles an easy choice for consumers to make.”

Officials said, "A network of public fast charging stations will promote EV growth by giving drivers more confidence that they’ll have easy access to refueling while they’re away from home, eliminating so-called 'range anxiety' that keeps many consumers from considering EVs a viable option.

"TVA, the nation’s largest public power provider, says EV adoption will spur jobs and economic investment in the region, keep refueling dollars in the local economy, reduce the region’s largest source of carbon emissions, and save drivers and fleets money." 

“This agreement shows TDEC’s ongoing commitment to a clean environment,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “This is an exciting development for Tennesseans, and we are pleased to partner with TVA on this project that will benefit rural and urban communities alike.”

TDEC and TVA will leverage various funding sources to support the development of the fast charging network with an anticipated project cost of $20 million. TDEC has committed 15 percent, the maximum allowable, of the State’s Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation allocation to fund light-duty EV charging infrastructure. Approximately $5 million from this fund is expected to be allocated to fast charging infrastructure along corridors. The remainder of the project will be funded by TVA, other program partners, and program participant cost share.

The agreement reflects recommendations outlined in the Tennessee Statewide EV Charging Infrastructure Needs Assessment, conducted in 2019 by Drive Electric Tennessee, a consortium that includes TDEC, TVA and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The agreement will support Drive Electric Tennessee’s goal of 200,000 light-duty EVs in Tennessee by 2028. As of December 2020, 11,034 light-duty EVs were registered in Tennessee.

TVA is working with a group of local power companies to design a charging station experience convenient for drivers, located close to major highways and featuring access to amenities that drivers expect. 

To learn more about this partnership, the Memorandum of Agreement and Tennessee’s Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Beneficiary Mitigation Plan, visit www.tva.com/ev and www.tn.gov/EVFastCharge.


February 3, 2021

Police Say Campaign Sign Was Removed Because It Was A Roadway Hazard; Release Video Rebutting Candidate's Claims

February 3, 2021

Dayton Boulevard Getting New Paving, Crosswalks, Sidewalks

February 3, 2021

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor


City Police said they found no substance to charges that a city police officer kicked and removed a political sign. Police provided video of the incident which showed a sign being removed ... (click for more)

The city of Red Bank is making improvements to Dayton Boulevard. The road running through the middle of town will be resurfaced from Greenleaf Street to Browntown Road. Two bids were received ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association (IAFF Local 820) on Wednesday endorsed Tim Kelly for mayor of the city of Chattanooga, citing his commitment to public safety and his crisis management ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dayton Boulevard Getting New Paving, Crosswalks, Sidewalks

The city of Red Bank is making improvements to Dayton Boulevard. The road running through the middle of town will be resurfaced from Greenleaf Street to Browntown Road. Two bids were received for the 2.2 miles of paving. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, a bid of $1,116,837.50 from Talley Construction Company was approved for the work. The city will be responsible for paying ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association (IAFF Local 820) on Wednesday endorsed Tim Kelly for mayor of the city of Chattanooga, citing his commitment to public safety and his crisis management experience. Jack Thompson, president of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, said, “As firefighters, we know how important it is to remain cool under pressure, and we need a mayor ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Stand With The Lincoln Park Community

In 2017, Councilman Anthony Byrd campaigned and ran on the promise to save the Historic Lincoln Park Community located between Erlanger Hospital and the Railroad. For years, unfortunately, the neighborhood association and Lincoln Park Coalition have had to fight without Councilman Byrd's assistance to preserve one of the last existing historic African American communities that haven't ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Angels Are Real

You think it just happens. Like, well … here we are in life. Suddenly there is a death. Big deal. The obit page is filled each day. Your favorite dogs, the best horse, your best friends, “Nobody gets out of life alive,” said the actor Paul Newman in the movie “Hud.” But no, it is hardly that easy. I have found that my belief is ever strengthened that with each new year I can recognize ... (click for more)

Sports

SoCon Title On The Line For UTC Grapplers This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team closes out the 2020-21 dual season at home this weekend. The Mocs are still alive for a share of the Southern Conference title when they host Campbell and Bellarmine in McKenzie Arena on Friday, Feb. 5. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) for a limited number of fans, with action beginning at Noon. Bellarmine faces Campbell ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 Watch List

For the second time this week, University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to a national watch list as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has placed her on the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors