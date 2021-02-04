Police Blotter: Prospective Iphone Purchasers Take Off With Phone And Without Paying; Woman Not Happy About Being Trespassed From Sandy's Mini Mart

Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera set up and would email police the photos of the suspect. The man said the bumper is worth at least $500 and he would like to press charges.* * *A woman living on E. Brainerd Road called police and said that her debit card was frauduently used last night. She said she has the card in her hand, and it had not been stolen.An unknown person had used the card one time and spent $169.59 on the zzounds.com website. The woman said she last used her card at the Speedway service station, 4355 Highway 58. There are no leads, witnesses or suspect information.* * *Police were called to a business at 1414 Jenkins Road for a disorder. Police spoke with the receptionist, who said that an individual in room 4 would not answer her when she asked him to leave. Police went to room 4 and got the man's attention. Police informed the man to get up, put his clothes on and that he needed to leave. When he exited the room, he was apologetic and said that he had been asleep. The receptionist said that they no longer wished to continue business with him and that he could not return. Police informed the man of this and he agreed to not come back.* * *Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a woman on E. Main Street. A concerned friend said that she had not heard from the woman in over a month and was worried about her. Officers made contact with the woman who said she did not wish to speak to the concerned friend. Officers relayed this information to the friend.* * *Police were called to Riverfront Parkway where a grandfather was complaining he has had several problems with a man not willing to wear a mask. He said he and his granddaughter where attempting to take the elevator but did not because the man was not wearing a mask. The grandfather said he took a photo of the man without his mask on the elevator. He said that after the photo was taken the man became very upset and stepped off the elevator. He said the man began to call out his name in an aggressive way. He said he felt threatened by the man's choice of words and wanted this incident documented. A photo of the man not wearing a mask was given to police.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Shoe Carnival, 5760 Highway 153. An employee said a medium-build white male with a bald head wearing a Gator face mask, walked out of the store with two boxes of shoes. The employee said the man was also wearing a big black coat with blue jeans and black shoes. A photo of the suspect was given to police. The employee said the man left in a dark blue 4-door sedan.* * *Police were called to the Red Roof Inn, 7014 Shallowford Road. An employee at the front desk called in reference to a couple arguing in a room. Police found a woman in the room who said that her ex-husband was leaving the room and banging on the door creating a noise disturbance. The ex-husband left the area and left his belongings outside of her door. Police found the ex-husband walking west on Shallowford Road near Center Street. Officers informed him not to bother his ex-wife again and that he may retrieve his items. However, if there are any further issues, someone could get arrested.* * *Police were called to a disorder on E. 11th St. Police could hear someone yelling and made contact with a man who was in a verbal disorder with a woman. The man agreed to quiet down and return to his tent.* * *Police responded to N. Holtzclaw Avenue where a man said he put his Promax 11 Iphone on Facebook Marketplace for sale. The man said someone contacted him saying they would like to meet up and buy the phone. The man said he met the person in the parking lot at Erlanger Behavioral Center, 804 N. Holtzclaw Ave. The man said once there, the person asked to see the phone. The man said he gave the phone to the person and they quickly got into a red truck and drove off without paying.* * *Police responded to a vandalism at an apartment on Boynton Drive. A tenant said a tall black man wearing a blue sweater was aggressively pulling on the door handle to his apartment. The tenant said the man did not say anything or give any reason for being at his apartment. The door handle was completely broken off when police arrived. The tenant believes the man could possibly have been a previous tenant from another apartment, but was not sure. The man was not able to gain entry to the apartment at any point. Police did not locate anyone in the area matching the description given.* * *Police responded to a vandalism on Runyan Drive at the Arbors Apartments. A woman said her neighbors flattened the tire on her rental car. Officers observed no damage to the vehicle or tire, but the tire was flat. The woman she has had problems with her neighbors being disrespectful and pushing items under her vehicle after she had asked them to not block her vehicle in. Officers informed her they would document the incident and she was given a complaint card.* * *Police received a call from a woman on N. Holtzclaw Avenue who said she made an arrangement, via Facebook, with another woman to sell her Iphone 11 valued at $400. She said the woman told her that her son would meet her to make the purchase. The woman said she made contact with a black male wearing a mask and a black jacket. The man asked her a few questions about the phone and asked if he could see the phone. She said he powered on the phone, then fled from the area with her phone. She did not know any further details about the man.* * *Police responded to Sandy's Mini Mart, 2400 Glass St. An employee identified a female who he said came into the store yelling, cursing and making obscene threats to the staff. The employee said that he wanted the woman formally trespassed from the area. Police went to speak with the woman next door and ask her side of the story. The woman immediately became verbally hostile towards police and began shouting and cursing at officers. Police told her she was formally trespassed and she cursed and shouted some more.