Sese Industrial Services, U.S. Corp. To Locate New Facility In Chattanooga; $42 Million Investment To Provide 240 Jobs





Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sese Industrial Services, U.S. Corp. officials announced Thursday that the Axle Manufacturing company will locate new operations in Tennessee, investing $42 million and creating 240 jobs.Sese Industrial Services will build a new 300,000-square-foot Axle Assembly plant at 6153 Hickory Valley Road in Chattanooga. Products manufactured at the facility include Axle Components for the Volkswagen electric vehicle line.Sese Industrial Services operates under parent company Grupo Sesé, an international logistics conglomerate headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain.Grupo Sesé provides logistics, distribution and assembly services primarily in the automotive sector. The company already has operations in Chattanooga and a longstanding history with Volkswagen.Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 40 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in approximately 5,700 job commitments and $1.6 billion in capital investment.“Tennessee has built its reputation as global leader in the automotive industry and is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution. I welcome Sese Industrial Services to Tennessee and thank the company for its significant investment in Hamilton County.” – Governor Bill Lee“One out of every three projects we land is the result of foreign direct investment, and we continue to proactively recruit companies and foster our international partnerships. Spanish-owned companies employ more than 1,500 people across Tennessee, and we appreciate Sese Industrial Services for choosing to create 240 jobs in Tennessee.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe“At Grupo Sesé, we are thrilled to initiate our Industrial Automotive activities in USA in such a historical location as Chattanooga, Tennessee, serving our valued customer Volkswagen, and more so on their all-new electric vehicle models. We would like to thank all local and state authorities of the State of Tennessee for their outstanding guidance, help and support in this strategic project of Grupo Sesé. We expect to develop a best-in-class workforce and foster the international projection of Tennessee as a global leader in the automotive industry.” – Alfonso Sesé, president, Grupo Sesé“We know that a skilled workforce attracts great employers. Chattanooga is excited to welcome Sese Industrial Services to our community and we are grateful for their investment in our city,” – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke“We welcome Sese Industrial Services as the latest international company to locate in Hamilton County. This is a great way to start 2021, with the promise of 240 new jobs for Hamilton County residents. We look forward to a long relationship with Sese Industrial Services and applaud their decision to invest $42 million at Enterprise South.” – ¬Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger“TVA and EPB congratulate Sese Industrial Services on its announcement to expand operations and create hundreds of new job opportunities in Chattanooga. Helping to foster new jobs and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and support Sese Industrial Services’ future business success.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development“These 240 jobs will be a significant boost to our local economy. Companies like Sese Industrial Services continue to choose to do business here because of our tremendous workforce and our focus on building the foundation for a strong economic future. I congratulate them on this project as well as our local officials, Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and all who helped secure these jobs. I look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to Tennesseans.” – Senator Bo Watson"Sese Industrial Services is a company that is truly on the move and benefiting from Chattanooga’s prime location and distinct advantage as a transportation and logistics hub for the region. We are grateful for their investment and congratulate them for their remarkable success creating new jobs in this growing sector of our business community.” – Rep. Robin Smith