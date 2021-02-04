 Thursday, February 4, 2021 35.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sese Industrial Services, U.S. Corp. To Locate New Facility In Chattanooga; $42 Million Investment To Provide 240 Jobs

Thursday, February 4, 2021
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sese Industrial Services, U.S. Corp. officials announced Thursday that the Axle Manufacturing company will locate new operations in Tennessee, investing $42 million and creating 240 jobs. 
 
Sese Industrial Services will build a new 300,000-square-foot Axle Assembly plant at 6153 Hickory Valley Road in Chattanooga. Products manufactured at the facility include Axle Components for the Volkswagen electric vehicle line. 
 
Sese Industrial Services operates under parent company Grupo Sesé, an international logistics conglomerate headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain.
Grupo Sesé provides logistics, distribution and assembly services primarily in the automotive sector. The company already has operations in Chattanooga and a longstanding history with Volkswagen. 
 
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 40 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in approximately 5,700 job commitments and $1.6 billion in capital investment. 
 
“Tennessee has built its reputation as global leader in the automotive industry and is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution. I welcome Sese Industrial Services to Tennessee and thank the company for its significant investment in Hamilton County.” – Governor Bill Lee
 
“One out of every three projects we land is the result of foreign direct investment, and we continue to proactively recruit companies and foster our international partnerships. Spanish-owned companies employ more than 1,500 people across Tennessee, and we appreciate Sese Industrial Services for choosing to create 240 jobs in Tennessee.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe 
 
“At Grupo Sesé, we are thrilled to initiate our Industrial Automotive activities in USA in such a historical location as Chattanooga, Tennessee, serving our valued customer Volkswagen, and more so on their all-new electric vehicle models. We would like to thank all local and state authorities of the State of Tennessee for their outstanding guidance, help and support in this strategic project of Grupo Sesé. We expect to develop a best-in-class workforce and foster the international projection of Tennessee as a global leader in the automotive industry.” – Alfonso Sesé, president, Grupo Sesé
 
“We know that a skilled workforce attracts great employers. Chattanooga is excited to welcome Sese Industrial Services to our community and we are grateful for their investment in our city,” – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke
 
“We welcome Sese Industrial Services as the latest international company to locate in Hamilton County. This is a great way to start 2021, with the promise of 240 new jobs for Hamilton County residents. We look forward to a long relationship with Sese Industrial Services and applaud their decision to invest $42 million at Enterprise South.” – ¬Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger
 
“TVA and EPB congratulate Sese Industrial Services on its announcement to expand operations and create hundreds of new job opportunities in Chattanooga. Helping to foster new jobs and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and support Sese Industrial Services’ future business success.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development
 
“These 240 jobs will be a significant boost to our local economy. Companies like Sese Industrial Services continue to choose to do business here because of our tremendous workforce and our focus on building the foundation for a strong economic future. I congratulate them on this project as well as our local officials, Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and all who helped secure these jobs. I look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to Tennesseans.” – Senator Bo Watson
 
"Sese Industrial Services is a company that is truly on the move and benefiting from Chattanooga’s prime location and distinct advantage as a transportation and logistics hub for the region. We are grateful for their investment and congratulate them for their remarkable success creating new jobs in this growing sector of our business community.” – Rep. Robin Smith


Nearly 2,000 Grams Meth Recovered During Traffic Stop In Cleveland

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Prospective Iphone Purchasers Take Off With Phone And Without Paying; Woman Not Happy About Being Trespassed From Sandy's Mini Mart

Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera set up and would email police the photos of the suspect. The man said the bumper is worth at least $500 and he would like to press charges. * * * A woman living on E. Brainerd

Nearly 2,000 Grams Meth Recovered During Traffic Stop In Cleveland

Anita Campbell of Ringgold has been arrested on one count of possession of meth for resale after deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office recovered approximately 2,000 grams of suspected methamphetamines during a traffic stop on Lead Mine Valley Road in Cleveland on Wednesday. At approximately 1 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the area received reports of a vehicle that

I Stand With The Lincoln Park Community

In 2017, Councilman Anthony Byrd campaigned and ran on the promise to save the Historic Lincoln Park Community located between Erlanger Hospital and the Railroad. For years, unfortunately, the neighborhood association and Lincoln Park Coalition have had to fight without Councilman Byrd's assistance to preserve one of the last existing historic African American communities that haven't

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the

Lee's Ally Welfel: So Much More Than A Cancer Survivor

Unmistakably, what captures the attention of most about Ally Welfel is an 18-year-old girl with a big smile and very little hair. She is always with the Lee basketball team in practice and games. Ally is a young lady who has shown so much courage in her fight back from cancer. Surrounded by Christian faith: Ally attended (Nashville) Goodpasture, a Christian school, and a place

Moc Tennis Hosts UNC Ashville & Presbyterian This Weekend

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team hosts a pair of matches at McCallie's Strang-Voges Tennis Center this weekend. The Mocs welcome UNC Asheville on Saturday, Feb. 6, followed by a Sunday dual with Presbyterian. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be allowed at the match. Links for live scoring of both events are available on the women's tennis


