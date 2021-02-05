Body Of A Man Last Seen On Jan. 21 Is Found In Parked Car On McCutcheon Road; Police Say There Is No Apparent Sign Of Foul Play

The body of a man reported missing on was found Thursday afternoon in a parked vehicle in the 7000 block of McCutcheon Road.

Chattanooga Police said it did not appear that the death of Michael Wigfall "was the result of a violent or intentional act by another person."

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The 27-year-old man was last seen at a Mapco on Rossville Boulevard on the night of Jan. 21.

The vehicle had not been moved since Jan. 22.

It had been thought he might be in the Murfreesboro area since his mother, Tawana Corder, lives there.

Family members said Wigfall suffered from schizophrenia and had resumed talking to himself.