Body Of A Man Last Seen On Jan. 21 Is Found In Parked Car On McCutcheon Road; Police Say There Is No Apparent Sign Of Foul Play

Friday, February 5, 2021
Michael Wigfall
Michael Wigfall

The body of a man reported missing on was found Thursday afternoon in a parked vehicle in the 7000 block of McCutcheon Road.

Chattanooga Police said it did not appear that the death of Michael Wigfall "was the result of a violent or intentional act by another person."

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The 27-year-old man was last seen at a Mapco on Rossville Boulevard on the night of Jan. 21.

The vehicle had not been moved since Jan. 22.

It had been thought he might be in the Murfreesboro area since his mother, Tawana Corder, lives there.

Family members said Wigfall suffered from schizophrenia and had resumed talking to himself.

 


Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white female drive to the eastern side of the building. He said the driver of the vehicle then picked up an unknown male from the parking lot. As the two were leaving, he said the man exited the

Senators Hagerty, Inhofe Amendment To Protect U.S. Embassy In Jerusalem Passes Senate 97-3

United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) introduced a budget resolution amendment Friday that would make the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem permanent, effectively preventing it from being downgraded or moved out of Israel's capital, Jerusalem. The amendment was adopted by a vote of 97-3. "The Trump Administration kept its promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem,

Opinion

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it

Roy Exum: Why Kids Need Teachers

In Chicago, the teachers are refusing to return to the classrooms, citing union power to the furious mayor. In Philadelphia, Seattle, and in other liberal-controlled cities within states from Virginia to California, teachers are putting 'self' over children who desperately need to be in classrooms, and far better, need a teacher's gift badly. There are mountains of proof that virtual

Sports

Mocs' Coltharp Named Pre-Season SoCon Softball Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs softball junior infielder Emily Coltharp was tabbed the 2021 Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches, the conference office announced Thursday afternoon. Chattanooga (28) received two first-place votes and was picked to finish third in the coaches' poll. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players in the balloting.

CFC Shooting For April 13 Start At Finley While Still Rounding Out Squad

Chattanooga and Finley Stadium will be the place to be to start the 2021 NISA season. On Wednesday, the league announced a tournament involving the nine teams in the league. From April 13-25, Chattanooga FC will attempt to be the last club standing against sides like Cal United and Maryland Bobcats. "We have a history of hosting events, and Finley is a big attraction because


