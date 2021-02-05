 Friday, February 5, 2021 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Senators Hagerty, Inhofe Amendment To Protect U.S. Embassy In Jerusalem Passes Senate 97-3

Friday, February 5, 2021

United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) introduced a budget resolution amendment that would make the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem permanent, effectively preventing it from being downgraded or moved out of Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. The amendment was adopted by a vote of 97-3.

“The Trump Administration kept its promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish State of Israel, and it should remain there,” Senator Hagerty said. “As former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, I know how important it is to recognize the core concerns of our allies, and it was a travesty that our government ignored U.S. law and declined to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital for so many decades.”

“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and I am proud to introduce legislation to protect the U.S. Embassy from relocation or being downgraded,” said Senator Inhofe. “It was an honor to see the U.S. Embassy moved to its rightful location in Jerusalem in 2018 after over 20 years of bipartisan effort and Sen. Hagerty and I are clear in our efforts to ensure it stays there. Israel is a true friend to the United States and I look forward to many more years of friendship.”

The amendment was also cosponsored by Senators Barrasso, Blunt, Cassidy, Cornyn, Cramer, Cruz, Daines, Ernst, Graham, Grassley, Hawley, Lankford, Lummis, Marshall, Moran, Rubio, Tim Scott, Tillis and Wicker.

Senator Hagerty joined Senator Infofe on the Senate floor and spoke in support of the amendment, marking the first time Senator Hagerty has spoken on the floor since being sworn in.


February 5, 2021

Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white female drive to the eastern side of the building. He said the driver of the vehicle then picked up an unknown male from the parking lot. As the two were leaving, he said the man exited the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 120 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,651. There were 10 more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, two male and ... (click for more)

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Kids Need Teachers

In Chicago, the teachers are refusing to return to the classrooms, citing union power to the furious mayor. In Philadelphia, Seattle, and in other liberal-controlled cities within states from Virginia to California, teachers are putting ‘self’ over children who desperately need to be in classrooms, and far better, need a teacher’s gift badly. There are mountains of proof that virtual ... (click for more)

San Antonio Region To Host 2021 DI Women’s Basketball Championship

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. The tournament will feature 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Friday. “We appreciate the historical significance ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Showcases City, League By Hosting NISA 2021 Spring Tournament

Earlier this week, NISA announced that their 2021 spring season would begin with a nine team tournament held here in the Scenic City from April 13th-25th. Professional soccer teams from all over the country will descend upon Chattanooga for the two week tournament, and the winner will earn a spot in the semifinal tournament at the end of the spring season. The event will not only ... (click for more)


