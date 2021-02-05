Senators Hagerty, Inhofe Amendment To Protect U.S. Embassy In Jerusalem Passes Senate 97-3

United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) introduced a budget resolution amendment that would make the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem permanent, effectively preventing it from being downgraded or moved out of Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. The amendment was adopted by a vote of 97-3.

“The Trump Administration kept its promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish State of Israel, and it should remain there,” Senator Hagerty said. “As former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, I know how important it is to recognize the core concerns of our allies, and it was a travesty that our government ignored U.S. law and declined to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital for so many decades.”

“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and I am proud to introduce legislation to protect the U.S. Embassy from relocation or being downgraded,” said Senator Inhofe. “It was an honor to see the U.S. Embassy moved to its rightful location in Jerusalem in 2018 after over 20 years of bipartisan effort and Sen. Hagerty and I are clear in our efforts to ensure it stays there. Israel is a true friend to the United States and I look forward to many more years of friendship.”

The amendment was also cosponsored by Senators Barrasso, Blunt, Cassidy, Cornyn, Cramer, Cruz, Daines, Ernst, Graham, Grassley, Hawley, Lankford, Lummis, Marshall, Moran, Rubio, Tim Scott, Tillis and Wicker.

Senator Hagerty joined Senator Infofe on the Senate floor and spoke in support of the amendment, marking the first time Senator Hagerty has spoken on the floor since being sworn in.