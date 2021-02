Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLINGSLY, IASHA T

2212 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROWN, NATHAN DEWAYNE

5101 N MOORE LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUCKNER, IVAN DEWAYNE

1205 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE

452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CARTHORN, RICHARD MARVIN

1501 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CHEAVES, EMMA MARISSA

191 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

FALSE REPORTS

---

CHILTON, JOHN

3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT22 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063208

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

813 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CROWDIS, SAVANNAH SKYE

902 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CURD, MARY LAQUITA

3414 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1OO

---

EDWARDS, ALIYAH S

144 BLOCK RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GARLAND, BRADLEY DAVID6604 SCHOOL NER BAY LAND HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)---GATHERS, KENYATA N103 VREELAND ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GLADD, ANGELA DENISE596 EGYPT HOLLOW ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GUINN, NICHOLAS BROCK4216 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HASKINS, ERICA ALAINA6128 BLUE ASH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LAMAITRE, KYLE3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEWIS, ALBERT COLE400 DOGWOOD HILLS ROAD WILWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF AUTOAGGRAVATED BURGLARY---MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN2224 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213610Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHDISORDERLY CONDUCTEVADING ARREST---MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---MOORE, JAKENA LAQUES3721 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEWMAN, JEFFERY TAYLOR3518 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RABY, BRENDA NICOLE10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---ROYAL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN1510 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHIRLEY, WILLIAM FREDRICK820 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SUTTON, ASHTEN2406 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SWANSON, ROBERT WILIIAM1914 GUNBARREL RD RM 338 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE2742 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $1,000---WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA RESALE)---WALKER, KIARA MONET604 BACON TRAIL APT 2 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WELLS, JERRY D4972 SAGINA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WHITE, GREGORY L6118 CALEB PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT