General Johnston Statue Relocated In Downtown Dalton To Huff House

Saturday, February 6, 2021
The statue of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston that has stood in downtown Dalton at the intersection of Hamilton and Crawford Streets was removed in the early morning hours Saturday to be relocated to the Huff House near downtown. The Huff House, located on Selvidge Street, is home to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and served as General Johnston’s headquarters during the Civil War.

The statue of General Johnston is the property of the United Daughters of the Confederacy which commissioned it and placed it downtown in 1912.
That group made the decision to have the statue moved from downtown to its new home. Money from private donors was used to fund the move and no taxpayer money was used for the project.

The decision to move the statue during the early morning hours was made to minimize disruption of traffic downtown.

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Endorse Raquetta Dotley For City Council District 7

County Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Wife


The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association have endorsed Raquetta Dotley for City Council District 7. The Dotley campaign said, "Raquetta is a community-conscious candidate running to build ... (click for more)

A county deputy was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting his wife. At 7:09 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was dispatched to a residence in the 7800 ... (click for more)



Chattanooga Fire Fighters Endorse Raquetta Dotley For City Council District 7

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association have endorsed Raquetta Dotley for City Council District 7. The Dotley campaign said, "Raquetta is a community-conscious candidate running to build stronger communities in District 7. In doing so, she will stand with fire fighters and help ensure their right to better pay and working conditions. Raquetta will work with the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Amanda Gorman: Prophet On A Precipice

Like many, I fell under the intoxicating spell of young poet laureate Amanda Gorman's words, grace, and sheer likeability at the inauguration. She offered something symbolic – and especially resonant with minority women – that we in America desperately need. My teenage daughters, one Bulgarian-Roma, the other Chinese, found her enchanting. Gorman expanded their horizons of possibility, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

We at the Saturday Funnies have taken the first round of the COVID vaccine but that has no effect on this weekend’s Super Bowl fever. The game will kick off at 6:30 Sunday night in Tampa (CBS) and Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champions. are a 3-point favorite. Today we are going to sidestep our customary riddles for a bit of Super Bowl trivia and, as a side note to the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Wrestlers Split In Friday Action At McKenzie Arena

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to share the regular-season Southern Conference wrestling title with the Campbell Camels, but when push came to shove at McKenzie Arena Friday afternoon, it just didn’t happen. Facing Campbell and Bellarmine in the final two dual meets of the season, the Mocs won one and they lost one. Campbell posted a 47-3 win over the Knights in the day’s ... (click for more)

San Antonio Region To Host 2021 DI Women’s Basketball Championship

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. The tournament will feature 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Friday. “We appreciate the historical significance ... (click for more)


