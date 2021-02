TEEMS TRAVIS KAMAR W/M 55 OFFICER GALYON RPD POSS OF METH, THEFT BY RECEIVING (F), THEFT BY BRINGING INTO STATE (F) , FTA (M)

CRANFIELD SHAWN PHILLIP W/M 41 GALYON RPD POSS OF METH, POSS OF FIREARM BY FELON, POSS OF FIREARM DURING A CRIME

CUTCHER RYAN TERRELL W/M 36 OFFICER MOORE TEARING DOWN OR DESTRUCTION OF MAILBOXES, THEFT BY TAKING - MISD

NERREN JR. RICHARD ALLEN W/M 39 DTF HOLD FOR US MARSHALLS, POSS. OF METH, POSS OF FIREARM

OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN AN OZ. RED LIGHT VIOLATION

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb.1-7

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 1-7: WHITE DAKOTAH HAWKE W/M 31 OFFICER ALFORD CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FVA MOSIER JR. RONNIE DEAN W/M 38 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION(F) GREGORY ... (click for more)