City Transportation Department Working On New Project For Riverwalk

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

City Transportation Administrator Blythe Bailey said Tuesday he hopes to be ready to proceed soon with another portion of the Riverwalk project.

 

City Councilman Chip Henderson asked about the status of the project, which is proceeding toward St. Elmo.

 

“That project is funded through federal grants, and any project funded that way is required to get concurrence from TDOT before we can award the bid,” Mr.

Bailey said. “We’ve bid this project a couple of times and had to do some re-dos.”

 

“I just wanted to have that one ready as soon as we get that concurrence. Because we didn’t get concurrence today, it won’t be ready for the 23rd. But we’re shooting for the March 2nd meeting.”

 

Councilman Erskine Oglesby noted that the Council will not meet on March 2 due to the mayoral election. However, he said Mr. Bailey can speak at the March 9 meeting if everything goes as planned.

 

Mr. Bailey also gave props to everyone in Transportation, saying that they have done paving work they usually would not do this time of year.

 

“We usually don’t do paving in the winter months, but we’ve had some agreeable weather so I wanted to spend the money sooner rather than later,” Mr. Bailey said, “as long as we’re comfortable without affecting long-term durability.”


Also Tuesday afternoon, Brent Messer had a very short report from the city’s IT department.

 

“In IT, in any organization, IT has one product, which is value,” Mr. Messer said. “Value comes from many places and forms, such as keeping our platforms safe from attacks is value. As you know, we work with the city to adapt and change the value we bring.”

 

He told the council that Information Technologies saves the city $3.3 million per year, which is where the department derives much of its value.

 

“We’re constantly looking, and it’s not just us. It’s in collaboration with others,” Mr. Messer said. “We use data to organize things in a way it makes sense, and analyze it to see how we can do it better and make it more efficient, and save money.”

 

 


February 9, 2021

Signal Mountain has received donations for adding a reading room to the library. The library board hopes it will be ready when the town's facilities are able to open after the COVID pandemic

One of two Florida men arrested after a burglary, car chase and crash at Lookout Mountain, Tn., on Jan. 29 was charged in 2016 with stabbing a police officer at a Miami casino. Police later

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible to help area patients and hospitals. A patient at one of Blood Assurance's area hospitals



Signal Mountain has received donations for adding a reading room to the library. The library board hopes it will be ready when the town’s facilities are able to open after the COVID pandemic is under control. Two very different bids, using the same bid document, were received for the construction. John Hollingsworth, project manager in charge of business development for Winsett ... (click for more)

One of two Florida men arrested after a burglary, car chase and crash at Lookout Mountain, Tn., on Jan. 29 was charged in 2016 with stabbing a police officer at a Miami casino. Police later released surveillance video they say showed Jose Carvajal Lopez stabbing a city of Miami Police officer working an off duty security detail at Magic City Casino. Police said Officer Raul ... (click for more)

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Peyton & His Dream

You’ll have to forgive a little because when it was revealed Peyton Manning was going to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the old sentimentalist seeped out of me. I’ve known thousands of athletes and coaches in my life, enjoying close relationships with hundreds and, to be honest, Peyton was never one of those. Oh, I’m a huge fan and I’ve watched him play countless ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Weekend For The Sheriff

With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)


