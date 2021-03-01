Man Says Woman Stole His Phone, Wanted $1,000 For Its Return

A woman suspected of breaking into a car and trying to ransom off a phone to its owner is now in custody.

Police responded to an assault call on Hixson Pike on Saturday evening. Officers said they met with the victim, as well as the defendant who was “sat down and detained next to him until police arrived.” The victim said Lakyia Harris, 20, had gone into his vehicle and stole his phone.

The victim said he called the phone and Ms. Harris answered. He told police that Ms. Harris said, “I was gonna say $500, but since you’re offering, make it $1,000.” The victim said he agreed to the terms and went to an ATM to get the cash.

He said he met her at 345 Northgate Mall Dr. and that he acted as if he were going to give her the money. Then he told police he restrained her, and he said Ms. Harris tried to burn him with a cigarette while also hitting him. He said he ran across the parking lot to detain her while a bystander called 9-1-1.

Police questioned Ms. Harris, and they said she corroborated the victim’s statements.

Police said she was also found with a bag from Home Depot with almost $400 of stolen merchandise.

Ms. Harris, a resident of East Lake Courts, was taken to the county jail for booking. She is facing assault, extortion and burglary charges.