Suspension Of Jury Trials In Georgia Is Lifted

Georgia Chief Justice Harold D. Melton has issued an order that lifts the suspension of jury trials in Georgia, “effective immediately.” With Tuesday’s order, which is the 12th he has signed extending the Statewide Judicial Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trial courts may resume jury trials “if that can be done safely and in accordance with a final jury trial plan developed in collaboration with the local committee of judicial system participants and incorporated into the court’s written operating guidelines for in-person proceedings.” 

Since the chief justice first announced the Statewide Judicial Emergency on March 14, 2020, nearly a year ago, Georgia courts have remained open, but jury trials were initially suspended due to the number of people required to gather at courthouses.

In October 2020, Chief Justice Melton first lifted that suspension of jury trials. Then, due to a significant increase in coronavirus cases, he again prohibited them in a Dec. 23, 2020, order.

However, that dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases recently has declined. “Thus, pursuant to this order, the prohibition against conducting jury trials is lifted and trial courts, in their discretion, may resume jury trials as local conditions allow,” the latest order says.

A trial by a jury of one’s peers is “fundamental to the American justice system,” and “I’m asking for your help,” Chief Justice Melton says in a public service announcement due to air soon in which he appeals directly to citizens. “You and every citizen of Georgia are critical to this process because we cannot conduct a trial by jury without jurors, without you.” He assures prospective jurors that throughout the state, “We have put into place the most rigorous safety protocols available.” These protocols include pre-screening for health risks of all parties, temperature checks, masks, plexiglass barriers, touch-free evidence technology, constant surface cleaning, and the reconfiguration of courtrooms and jury spaces to ensure social distancing.

The new order is identical to the order he signed Feb. 7 with the exception of the section on jury trials. As with previous orders, this one urges all courts to use technology to conduct remote judicial proceedings as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings where practicable and lawful. The order extends the Statewide Judicial Emergency for 30 days, as state law authorizes. It is effective until April 8, 2021.

Read the Order, including the Appendix, in its entirety here.


Former Bradley County Corrections Officer And 2 Others Arrested On Contraband Charges

Lookout Mountain, Tn., To Skip Annual Baseball Parade; Town Considering New $700,000 Fire Truck

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Following a rigorous investigation by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, three confirmed suspects are facing charges for introducing contraband into the Bradley County Jail. One of the ... (click for more)

This is a busy time of the year for sports on Lookout Mountain, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall, with the overlap of sports. Basketball is wrapping up with most all ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY 1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)



Former Bradley County Corrections Officer And 2 Others Arrested On Contraband Charges

Following a rigorous investigation by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, three confirmed suspects are facing charges for introducing contraband into the Bradley County Jail. One of the suspects is David Branson, a former corrections officer of the facility. In August, 2020, investigators with the BCSO Drug Unit were made aware an inmate and civilian who were conspiring ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Tn., To Skip Annual Baseball Parade; Town Considering New $700,000 Fire Truck

This is a busy time of the year for sports on Lookout Mountain, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall, with the overlap of sports. Basketball is wrapping up with most all age groups. All play had to stop the first week of March because of COVID problems, but the fourth and fifth grade games were carried over an extra week to finish up the season. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Just Say No To Metro Government - And Response

Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote. Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas? I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Send Four Wrestlers To NCAA Tournament

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team got some good news today with two individuals earning at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Champions. Senior Fabian Gutierrez grabbed one of seven spots at 125 pounds, while freshman Logan Andrew had his ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds. All totaled, the Mocs are sending four to the ... (click for more)

UTC's Shields Named SoCon Women's Soccer Defensive Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga keeper Ashton Shields was selected the Southern Conference women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week the league office announced today. Shields played all 90 minutes in goal for the Mocs in a 0-0 double-overtime draw against league favorite Samford last week. She had six saves including one late in the match that she pushed over the ... (click for more)


