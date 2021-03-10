County Commission Votes 5-4 To Move To "Hybrid" Meetings Rather Than "Virtual" Only

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 5-4 to move to "hybrid" meetings rather than "virtual" only.

The commission has been meeting only since last September.

Under the new setup, commissioners will have the option of going to the County Courthouse for the meeting or doing so virtually.

Voting in favor were David Sharpe, Chip Baker, Sabrena Smedley, Greg Martin and Katherlyn Geter.

Opposed were Warren Mackey, Chester Bankston, Tim Boyd and Randy Fairbanks.

Commissioner Smedley said, "I am comfortable meeting in person, but I do not want to force others to attend who are different ages and have different health issues."

Commissioner Mackey said, "Americans are still dying from COVID. Hamilton County citizens are still dying from COVID. I just don't understand the rush."

Chairman Baker said he would favor "always having a hybrid option" so that commissioners who are ill or out of town could still take part.