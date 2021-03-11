Chattanooga Police Seek Information In SunTrust Bank Robbery

Investigators from the Chattanooga Department's Robbery Unit are seeking the public's help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of an armed bank robbery suspect.





Around noon on Thursday, a bank robbery occurred at the SunTrust Bank at 2201 E. Third Street. The suspect entered the business, demanded money from a teller, and left in a white pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white man, possibly over 6-feet tall. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black and grey beanie, light blue jeans, and a khaki/olive jacket.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip using the "Chattanooga PD" mobile app.