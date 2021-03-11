 Thursday, March 11, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Police Seek Information In SunTrust Bank Robbery

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Investigators from the Chattanooga Department's Robbery Unit are seeking the public's help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of an armed bank robbery suspect.


Around noon on Thursday, a bank robbery occurred at the SunTrust Bank at 2201 E.

Third Street. The suspect entered the business, demanded money from a teller, and left in a white pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white man, possibly over 6-feet tall. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black and grey beanie, light blue jeans, and a khaki/olive jacket.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip using the "Chattanooga PD" mobile app. 


$500 Reward Offered In Arrest Of Dakota Kincaid Of Cleveland

Health Department Converts Alstom COVID-19 Testing Site To 4th Vaccination Site


Opinion

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID’s Cost In Kids

Hobbs, New Mexico, is a sleepy yet proud town of about 40,000 and sits in the southern corner of the state. It’s less than 10 miles from the Texas border and a 30-minute car ride from Denver City, TX, or Seminole, TX, depending on which fork in the road you take, and “Hobbs hot” is what happens when two-thirds of the year its over 90 degrees most days and it's extremely rare to ... (click for more)

Sports

Rick Barnes Fields Questions As Vols Head Into SEC Tournament

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom to preview the Vols postseason prospects. On how much it would mean to win an SEC title: "I think any time you can win a championship it means a lot. I think it sets teams apart. People recognize champions. As time goes by, they'll bring back champions. To say championships aren't ... (click for more)

Mocs Send Four Wrestlers To NCAA Tournament

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team got some good news today with two individuals earning at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Champions. Senior Fabian Gutierrez grabbed one of seven spots at 125 pounds, while freshman Logan Andrew had his ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds. All totaled, the Mocs are sending four to the ... (click for more)


