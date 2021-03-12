Fleischmann Going With Congressional Delegation For Southern Border Inspection

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) will be traveling to the southern border with Leader Kevin McCarthy and fellow members of Congress on Monday.

Rep. Fleischmann will be heading to the border in his capacity as the Ranking Member on the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee.

Members will begin by touring the El Paso Central Processing Center, which will be followed by a tour and Border Patrol briefing along the border at "Monument 3," overlooking the El Paso sector.



Those going are: