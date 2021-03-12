Fleischmann Going With Congressional Delegation For Southern Border Inspection

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) will be traveling to the southern border with Leader Kevin McCarthy and fellow members of Congress on Monday.
Rep. Fleischmann will be heading to the border in his capacity as the Ranking Member on the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee.
Members will begin by touring the El Paso Central Processing Center, which will be followed by a tour and Border Patrol briefing along the border at "Monument 3," overlooking the El Paso sector.
Those going are:
- Ranking Member on Homeland Security John Katko (NY-24)
- Ranking Member of House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03)
- Ranking Member of Homeland Security Border Security, Facilitation, and Operations Subcommittee Clay Higgins (LA-03)
- Rep.
Tony Gonzales (TX-23)
- Rep. Michael Cloud (TX-27)
- Rep. Carlos Gimenez (FL-26)
- Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM-02)
- Rep. David Joyce (OH-14)
- Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02)
- Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11)
- Rep. John Rose (TN-06)
- Rep. Maria Salazar (FL-27)