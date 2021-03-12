Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death, 101 New Cases; Tennessee Has 16 More Deaths, 1,543 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 45 patients hospitalized and nine in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 18 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,404.



There was one more death in the county from the virus, for a total of 465. It is reported that it was a white female, age 81+.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,130, which is 97 percent, and there are 809 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 789,652 on Thursday with 1,543 new cases. There have been 16 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,639, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 699 people hospitalized from the virus, 16 more than on Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 6.964 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 765,441, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,026 cases; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 13,318 cases, up 61; 142 deaths



Grundy County: 1,713 cases; 30 deaths



Marion County: 2,991 cases, up 7; 45 deaths



Meigs County: 1,278 cases, down 1; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,822 cases, up 6; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,190 cases, up 6; 73 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,591 cases, up 2; 26 deaths, down 1



Knox County: 46,940 cases, up 105; 594 deaths



Davidson County: 82,932 cases, up 155; 883 deaths



Shelby County: 88,505 cases, up 127; 1,528 deaths, up 5