John Wayne Butts, Jr. Arrested For Breaking UTC Vending Machine

The man suspected of breaking a UTC vending machine has been booked.

In January, a man suspected of being John Wayne Butts, Jr., 55, was seen on video entering Hooper Hall. Police said he has trespassed on UTC property since June 2018. Police said he pried open a vending machine, causing about $150 of damage to the door and lock, and took $35 worth of cash before leaving.

Police on Thursday responded to a warrant on Woodland View Circle and identified Butts, Jr. when he opened the door. Police said he attempted to run away on foot, but was later detained at the same residence and transported to the county jail.



Butts, Jr. is facing theft of property, burglary and vandalism charges for his suspected actions in January. However in total he was booked for five counts of burglary, three counts of theft under $1,000, and vandalism over $1,000.

Butts, Jr. has been charged dozens of times going back to the late-1990s.





