John Coleman Charged With DUI After Wrecking His Car Saturday Night

A 20-year-old is in custody after police say he wrecked his car while driving drunk.

Police responded to a vehicular crash on Saturday near E. 4th Street where they found a single-car collision involving a Nissan Altima. Police said the Nissan was travelling on the street when it left the roadway to the left, where it would spin and hit a curb. The rear passenger door hit a tree and caused “serious damage” to the vehicle.

Police said John Coleman, 20, was the driver and three other people were also in the car. Police said Coleman told them another vehicle had sped in front of him and caused him to run off the road. Police said they could smell alcohol on Coleman’s breath and that the suspect’s eyes were watery. Police said Coleman told them he had consumed one Natty Light before driving, and consented to a field sobriety test.

During the walk and turn stage, police said Coleman lost balance during the instructional stage, and that he also failed to complete the one-leg stand and the heel-toe. Police then took Coleman into custody. Police said they found several open containers of Natural Light as well as four Loco beers, with two of them being in the driver’s floorboard.

While at the jail, police said Coleman consented to a breathalyzer and found his BAC to be 0.109 G/210L. Police said the three passengers all sustained injuries. One young woman sustained a facial injury, another had an injured leg, and the third sustained head injuries and “showed confusion and altered mental status on scene.”

Coleman is facing three counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving under the influence, possession of alcohol (underaged), driving left of the center lane, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.





